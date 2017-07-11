Summer Transfers: Bayern Munich adds Real Madrid star James Rodriguez on loan

Real Madrid star midfielder James Rodriguez, linked with a move away from the club for the last couple seasons, is on his way to Bayern Munich. The German club announced they have signed the Colombian on a two-year loan deal.

It's a bit of a surprise to see him go out on loan, but according to Marca, Bayern must buy him at the conclusion of the loan deal, and the transfer will certainly be at least $50 million but likely more.

His problem at Real Madrid was playing time, but at a team with arguably just as much talent, we'll have to wait and see if the opportunities are there to play.

Bayern manager Carlo Ancelotti actually brought James to Real Madrid from Monaco after the 2014 World Cup and the expectation would be that he would have more chances to play than in Madrid.