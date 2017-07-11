Transfer news, rumors: Alexis Sanchez hasn't asked to leave Arsenal, Klinsmann to Berlin
This should make Arsenal fans feel better
With the transfer window open and buzzing, we take a look at some of the transfer rumors and news around the world of soccer, from Major League Soccer to Europe.
Wenger says Alexis hasn't asked to leave
Arsenal star attacker Alexis Sanchez, who has seemed more likely to leave the Emirates than stay, has not asked to leave the club, according to manager Arsene Wenger said in a press conference during preseason in Australia.
Asked if he had requested to be transferred, Wenger gave a stern "no," saying he is under contract. Now, that certainly doesn't mean he is staying, but Wenger and the club seem confident that he'll be an Arsenal player come the start of the season.
Klinsmann joins Hertha Berlin
Jonathan Klinsmann, son of German legend and former US men's national team coach Jurgen Klinsmann, has signed for Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin. The German club announced the move on Tuesday morning.
The 20-year-old played at Cal and for USA youth teams, including the U-20 World Cup in South Korea last month.
Everton after Benteke to replace Lukaku
With Romelu Lukaku now at Manchester United, Everton is looking for more up top than just the recently purchased Sandro. According to ESPNFC, Everton are after Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke. The former Liverpool man fizzled out at Anfield but had a quality season at Palace, scoring 17 goals in 40 seasons.
His value is probably in the $20 million range and would give Everton another big Belgian target man to lead their attack.
