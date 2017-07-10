Transfer news, rumors: Real Madrid set to sign young star, MLS after Honda
It's a busy summer day in the world of transfers
With the transfer window open and buzzing, we take a look at some of the transfer rumors and news around the world of soccer, from Major League Soccer to Europe.
Ceballos close to Real Madrid
Real Betis youngster Dani Ceballos, voted the best player at this summer's Euro U-21 championship, is nearing a deal with Real Madrid. The 20-year-old midfielder, who is already nearing 100 appearances for Betis, is in the Spanish capital to complete the move, the club's president told AS.
He is expected to stay at Real this upcoming season and not go out on loan, though appearances will likely be tricky to come by. It's a big move for Real, investing in a player with top potential and a future Spanish national team player.
Honda to MLS?
Japan international Keisuke Honda, out of contract at AC Milan, is reportedly close to signing with Major League Soccer. With LAFC or Seattle as possibly destinations, Honda could become the highest paid player ever in MLS, per Metro.
At 31 years of age, he still has plenty to offer to MLS and would bring big-time exposure of MLS to Japan and Asia overall.
