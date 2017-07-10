Transfer window: Manchester United announces signing of Romelu Lukaku

It's summer time, and that means the world of soccer transfers is staying busy as can be. Our Eye on Soccer team will break down all the big moves you should keep an eye on as the club season nears, providing analysis, details and an overall grade.

Who's moving: Everton star striker Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United.

Transfer fee: $97 million, according to BBC.

Player breakdown: One of Europe's best young strikers, the 6-foot-3 Belgian is a big target man who can finish with class in front of goal and is very good in the air. Though not as flashy Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who he is replacing, he is consistent and his potential has no limit. Last season he scored 25 Premier League goals after grabbing 18 the year before. He has 104 goals in 219 matches for Everton, and as a teen scored 17 Premier League goals while on loan at West Brom.

Team fit: United lacked a striker after Ibrahimovic's injury. Linked with Alvaro Morata, this guy runs circles around the Spanish forward.

Positives: Big, strong, clinical and young.

Negatives: A massive price tag, but the price needed in this absurd, inflated market. Probably more of a $65 million-range striker.

Outlook: Will be expected to bag over 20 goals as he reunites with Jose Mourinho, who sold him to Everton when he was Chelsea's boss. Will start from the get-go and will be critical to any Champions League success this season. Good friends with United midfielder Paul Pogba, those two together could be lethal.

Grade: A. Not an A+ because of the price tag. Still darn good.