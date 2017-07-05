Transfer window: Star striker Alexandre Lacazette joins Arsenal in monster move

The French forward has joined the English club

Who's moving: Striker Antonio Lacazette from Lyon to Arsenal.

Transfer fee: According to Sky Sports, a fee of $60 million, with additional add-ons.

Player breakdown: A mobile, pacey and clinical striker, he's one of the best strikers in European soccer, and over the last four seasons he has averaged 28 goals.

Team fit: Considering Arsenal has lacked a star striker since Thierry Henry, it's a perfect fit. But when it comes to the system, he is near perfect. So great and running in behind and making diagonal runs, while also having the ability to create for himself while running at goal. 

Positives: So strong for a smaller frame, speed and a world-class finisher. 

Negatives: Hard to find many. He has dealt with injuries now and again, but who hasn't? He is so flexible in attack to where he can also play on the wings. He does it all. No real negatives at all.

Outlook: Not overstating this -- he is good enough to start up top for Arsenal, score 25-plus goals in the Premier League and help the Gunners win the league next season. He's that good. 

Grade: This is easily an A+ for Arsene Wenger and Arsenal.

