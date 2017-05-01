U.S. men's national team to face Ghana in Gold Cup warm-up game in East Hartford
The U.S. played Ghana at the last three World Cups
U.S. Soccer announced that the men's national team will face Ghana in East Hartford, Connecticut on July 1 as a warm-up match for the Gold Cup. The match will take place at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at 4:45 p.m. ET, with the match airing on ESPN.
Ghana has played the U.S. in the last three World Cups. The Americans were knocked out in 2006 and 2010 by Ghana, and at the 2014 World Cup, the U.S. secured a 2-1 win on a John Brooks header.
"Ghana is certainly a team that brings different challenges, and it's the type of competition we need as we continue to develop our program," USA coach Bruce Arena said. "Winning the Gold Cup is one of our priorities in 2017, so this is an important opportunity. We've always had great support in Hartford, and look forward to more of the same this summer."
The U.S. will start its Gold Cup campaign on July 8 against Panama, and will then play Martinique on July 12 and Nicaragua on July 15.
