WATCH: Bayern Munich's furious comeback vs. RB Leipzig may be year's best match
The German giants never gave up and shocked the home crowd
It may have been a match that meant very little when it came to the Bundesliga standings, but No. 1 Bayern Munich, league champ, visited No. 2 Red Bull Leipzig in a fun match with tons of goals on Saturday.
It didn't look good for Bayern, as it trailed 4-2 in the 84th minute. And wouldn't you know it -- the team came back and won 5-4 in the final minutes.
First it was Robert Lewandowski who cut the lead to 4-3 with this goal in the 84th minute:
Then David Alaba bagged an out of this world free kick in the 91st minute to draw level:
And then, in the 95th minute, Arjen Robben went with his signature left foot to seal the monster comeback:
What a turnaround, and what a collapse by Leipzig. Another signature win was there to build even more confidence entering next season, and Bayern took it from them in the cruelest of ways.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
CBS Sports Shop
2016 US Soccer Team Jerseys
-
How to watch soccer games on TV, stream
Here are the games coming up on TV and online
-
Best of MLS weekend
It was another fun, wild week of MLS action
-
Horrific fan violence in Mexico
What happened at the Tigres-Monterrey match was quite a shame
-
Barcelona vs. Las Palmas score
A big second half lifted the visitors to victory
-
Ronaldo's upper 90 golazo
This was quite the hit from the Portuguese
-
Ronaldo scores goal No. 400 for Real
Another day, another milestone for CR7
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre