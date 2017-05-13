WATCH: Bayern Munich's furious comeback vs. RB Leipzig may be year's best match

It may have been a match that meant very little when it came to the Bundesliga standings, but No. 1 Bayern Munich, league champ, visited No. 2 Red Bull Leipzig in a fun match with tons of goals on Saturday.

It didn't look good for Bayern, as it trailed 4-2 in the 84th minute. And wouldn't you know it -- the team came back and won 5-4 in the final minutes.

First it was Robert Lewandowski who cut the lead to 4-3 with this goal in the 84th minute:

Lewandowski pulls one back for Bayern to make it 4-3!



Catch the final minutes on @FOXTV! #Bundesliga #RBLFCB https://t.co/387fWqqVvZ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 13, 2017

Then David Alaba bagged an out of this world free kick in the 91st minute to draw level:

And then, in the 95th minute, Arjen Robben went with his signature left foot to seal the monster comeback:

ROBBEN WINS IT!



Arjen Robben with a great solo goal to win it for Bayern with the last kick of the game! #RBLFCB https://t.co/ITLOnUNufl — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 13, 2017

What a turnaround, and what a collapse by Leipzig. Another signature win was there to build even more confidence entering next season, and Bayern took it from them in the cruelest of ways.