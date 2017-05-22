WATCH: Carli Lloyd gets red-carded for violently elbowing an opponent in the head

You may have heard -- U.S. women's national team star Carli Lloyd is playing her club soccer at the moment over in Europe. The World Cup winner plays for Manchester City, and she saw the field over the weekend in a match against Yeovil Town. She did not play all 90 minutes though, she played 89. And that wasn't because of a substitution.

Lloyd was shown a red card for a violent elbow to the head of her opponent. Take a look:

There's no place in the game for elbows, but the defender was grabbing her and a penalty probably could have been called there by the officials. Instead, Lloyd makes the mistake and gets sent off in the 5-1 win. The expectation is for her to receive more than a one-match suspension for her actions.