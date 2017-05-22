WATCH: Carli Lloyd gets red-carded for violently elbowing an opponent in the head
The USWNT star lost her cool while playing for Manchester City over the weekend
You may have heard -- U.S. women's national team star Carli Lloyd is playing her club soccer at the moment over in Europe. The World Cup winner plays for Manchester City, and she saw the field over the weekend in a match against Yeovil Town. She did not play all 90 minutes though, she played 89. And that wasn't because of a substitution.
Lloyd was shown a red card for a violent elbow to the head of her opponent. Take a look:
There's no place in the game for elbows, but the defender was grabbing her and a penalty probably could have been called there by the officials. Instead, Lloyd makes the mistake and gets sent off in the 5-1 win. The expectation is for her to receive more than a one-match suspension for her actions.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
CBS Sports Shop
2016 US Soccer Team Jerseys
-
Real Madrid celebrates league crown
The champs partied into the night in the Spanish capital
-
Dos Santos' stunning goal
The Mexico international produced a magical goal that we'll be seeing for years
-
U-20 World Cup: USA draws Ecuador
It didn't start well, but it ended pretty well against Ecuador in the first group stage ga...
-
Best of MLS Weekend
As always, MLS brought some entertaining moments this weekend
-
Messi had two terrible misses vs. Eibar
Messi could've had four against Eibar
-
Ronaldo has Real on brink of title
Talk about a fast start by Los Blancos
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre