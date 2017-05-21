WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo puts Real Madrid on verge of La Liga title with quick goal
Talk about a fast start by Los Blancos
Real Madrid needs just a draw at Malaga on Sunday to win La Liga, but Cristiano Ronaldo is doing what he can to lead his team to victory. The Portuguese superstar scored just two minutes in to give his club a 1-0 lead and put more than a hand around the trophy. Check out Ronaldo's early strike:
He makes it look too easy. His run behind the back line is perfect, and his decision-making when running at goal couldn't have been better. And with that, the title gets closer and closer.
