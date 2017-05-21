WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo puts Real Madrid on verge of La Liga title with quick goal

Talk about a fast start by Los Blancos

Real Madrid needs just a draw at Malaga on Sunday to win La Liga, but Cristiano Ronaldo is doing what he can to lead his team to victory. The Portuguese superstar scored just two minutes in to give his club a 1-0 lead and put more than a hand around the trophy. Check out Ronaldo's early strike:

He makes it look too easy. His run behind the back line is perfect, and his decision-making when running at goal couldn't have been better. And with that, the title gets closer and closer.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
2016 US Soccer Team Jerseys
More Soccer Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories