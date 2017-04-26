WATCH: Goalkeeper amazingly scores a goal from his own penalty box in Bolivia

This was quite a golazo from the Argentine and it was no accident

Matias Dituro is the goalkeeper of Bolivian club Bolivar. His duty is to protect the goal, try and get cleansheets and lead his team at the back. But he can also score. The Argentine goalkeeper scored for his club in a win over San Jose earlier in the week by punting the ball from his own box into the open goal across the field. Take a look:

The opposing goalkeeper was up trying to help his team attack off a corner kick when Bolivar's goalkeeper took notice and went for glory. And he nailed it, producing one of the most amazing goals of the season.

But how? Is he really that powerful? It was a nice kick, but the altitude of La Paz played a big role in it carrying all the way into the back of the net. Still a stunning sight to see.  

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
2016 US Soccer Team Jerseys
More Soccer Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories