WATCH: Goalkeeper amazingly scores a goal from his own penalty box in Bolivia
This was quite a golazo from the Argentine and it was no accident
Matias Dituro is the goalkeeper of Bolivian club Bolivar. His duty is to protect the goal, try and get cleansheets and lead his team at the back. But he can also score. The Argentine goalkeeper scored for his club in a win over San Jose earlier in the week by punting the ball from his own box into the open goal across the field. Take a look:
The opposing goalkeeper was up trying to help his team attack off a corner kick when Bolivar's goalkeeper took notice and went for glory. And he nailed it, producing one of the most amazing goals of the season.
But how? Is he really that powerful? It was a nice kick, but the altitude of La Paz played a big role in it carrying all the way into the back of the net. Still a stunning sight to see.
