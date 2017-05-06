WATCH: Goalkeeper feels unstoppable in Italy, decides to play hero with ball

Have you ever played a soccer video game? If you have, as I have (for countless hours), you probably only think about scoring goals and going forward in full force. Sometimes that even means with the goalkeeper, dropping the ball to your feet and going as far as you can go.

Well, that happened in Serie B action. Trapani goalkeeper Mirko Pigliacelli lost to Frosinone on Saturday 1-0, and during the match he decided to go way down the field with the ball, risking a big blooper goal. Take a look:

Meanwhile in Serie B, Trapani goalkeeper goes full FIFA mode and dribbles into opposition territory. 😅 Posted by The Football Feed on Saturday, May 6, 2017

Come on, man. If you are going to go that far, go for the glory and take a shot. Sure, the smart thing there is to pass and run back, but you only live once, right?

But credit for having the courage to go that far. But I'm sure that chat with the coach after the game wasn't too friendly.