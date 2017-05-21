WATCH: How in the world did Lionel Messi miss these two goals for Barcelona?
Messi could've had four against Eibar
Barcelona star Lionel Messi had a really poor Sunday. His team lost out on winning La Liga thanks to Real Madrid's victory against Malaga, and though he scored two goals in the 4-2 win over Eibar, he should have had at least a hat trick. Check out these misses from Messi.
First, he missed pretty much a wide open goal in the second half, trying to be too cute on the ball:
Then he missed a penalty kick, though we have to give credit to Yoel Rodriguez for a fine save:
It's rare to see Messi miss just one of those, but two on the same day? Not the way he wanted to end the season, but his team did rally for a 4-2 win and he scored the winning penalty kick -- Barcelona's third goal of the night in the 75th minute:
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
CBS Sports Shop
2016 US Soccer Team Jerseys
-
USA vs. Ecuador preview
The U.S. makes its first appearance in the cup on Monday
-
Best of MLS Weekend
As always, MLS brought some entertaining moments this weekend
-
Ronaldo has Real on brink of title
Talk about a fast start by Los Blancos
-
Real Madrid vs. Malaga preview
Real goes on the road looking to clinch the league crown
-
Barcelona vs. Eibar preview
Barca has to win to have a chance at the title
-
Barca falls three points shy of title
It wasn't the day Barcelona had hoped for
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre