WATCH: How in the world did Lionel Messi miss these two goals for Barcelona?

Messi could've had four against Eibar

Barcelona star Lionel Messi had a really poor Sunday. His team lost out on winning La Liga thanks to Real Madrid's victory against Malaga, and though he scored two goals in the 4-2 win over Eibar, he should have had at least a hat trick. Check out these misses from Messi.

First, he missed pretty much a wide open goal in the second half, trying to be too cute on the ball:

Then he missed a penalty kick, though we have to give credit to Yoel Rodriguez for a fine save:

It's rare to see Messi miss just one of those, but two on the same day? Not the way he wanted to end the season, but his team did rally for a 4-2 win and he scored the winning penalty kick -- Barcelona's third goal of the night in the 75th minute:

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
2016 US Soccer Team Jerseys
More Soccer Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories