WATCH: How in the world did Lionel Messi miss these two goals for Barcelona?

Barcelona star Lionel Messi had a really poor Sunday. His team lost out on winning La Liga thanks to Real Madrid's victory against Malaga, and though he scored two goals in the 4-2 win over Eibar, he should have had at least a hat trick. Check out these misses from Messi.

First, he missed pretty much a wide open goal in the second half, trying to be too cute on the ball:

Then he missed a penalty kick, though we have to give credit to Yoel Rodriguez for a fine save:

¡TAPADÓN! Joel se luce y le tapa el empate a Leo Messi, que no puede anotar de penal para el @FCBarcelona_es #beINLaLiga pic.twitter.com/AEKGqlEmuW — beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) May 21, 2017

It's rare to see Messi miss just one of those, but two on the same day? Not the way he wanted to end the season, but his team did rally for a 4-2 win and he scored the winning penalty kick -- Barcelona's third goal of the night in the 75th minute:

¡GOOOOL! Esta vez Leo Messi sí anota y ya gana el @FCBarcelona_es #beINLaLiga pic.twitter.com/yL2QHR3IgD — beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) May 21, 2017