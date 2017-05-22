WATCH: L.A. Galaxy's Dos Santos scored a stunning karate kick goal in MLS action

The Los Angeles Galaxy earned a 2-1 win at Minnesota United on Saturday, and it was Giovani Dos Santos that opened the scoring. The former Barcelona and Tottenham man scored in the 38th minute off a great pass from Romain Alessandrini, but the Mexican's finish was something else. Check out this karate kick goal.

Brilliant. Would be so tough to replicate, but he just executed it perfectly and made it look easy, looking graceful in the process. What a golazo.