WATCH: L.A. Galaxy's Dos Santos scored a stunning karate kick goal in MLS action
The Mexico international produced a magical goal that we'll be seeing for years
The Los Angeles Galaxy earned a 2-1 win at Minnesota United on Saturday, and it was Giovani Dos Santos that opened the scoring. The former Barcelona and Tottenham man scored in the 38th minute off a great pass from Romain Alessandrini, but the Mexican's finish was something else. Check out this karate kick goal.
Brilliant. Would be so tough to replicate, but he just executed it perfectly and made it look easy, looking graceful in the process. What a golazo.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
CBS Sports Shop
2016 US Soccer Team Jerseys
-
Real Madrid celebrates league crown
The champs partied into the night in the Spanish capital
-
U-20 World Cup: USA draws Ecuador
It didn't start well, but it ended pretty well against Ecuador in the first group stage ga...
-
Best of MLS Weekend
As always, MLS brought some entertaining moments this weekend
-
Messi had two terrible misses vs. Eibar
Messi could've had four against Eibar
-
Ronaldo has Real on brink of title
Talk about a fast start by Los Blancos
-
Real Madrid vs. Malaga preview
Real goes on the road looking to clinch the league crown
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre