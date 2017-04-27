WATCH: Massive brawl breaks out in South American Copa Libertadores soccer match

Palmeiras and Peñarol battled on Wednesday night in a Copa Libertadores group stage in a match that was intense and physical. It was even more so after the contest.

Felipe Melo of Palmeiras got into it with Peñarol players and staff, even throwing punches and then trying to run to safety. He struck a massive blow to Matias Mier.

Take a look:

This all seems to stem from some beef he had with Peñarol after their first group stage match two weeks ago, after which he accused a player using a racist term. After that game, Melo said members of Peñarol reached out to him and he considered it to be a "dead issue."

But even before that, he said at his introductory press conference, "If I have to punch a Uruguayan in the face, I will," in reference to the lengths he would go to in order to defend his new club after being brought in to be a Copa Libertadores reinforcement. Palmeiras is in the group stage with clubs from Uruguay, Argentina and Bolivia. He did go out of his way to use the example of a Uruguayan.

And, clearly, he meant it. Once he threw the punch others went after him and he tried to escape. Fans even got into it with each other, and it was an ugly scene. Per the AP, 30 fans were arrested and 18 police officers were injured.

Ao fundo, gritos de "mátalo, metanse para adentro". Assustador pic.twitter.com/BPIfjIXnHM — Marcus Alves (@alves_marcus) April 27, 2017