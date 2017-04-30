WATCH: Pachuca's 44-year-old goalkeeper scores brilliant header in Liga MX game

This was some header from the Mexico veteran

Everybody loves goalkeeper goals. And Pachuca got an impressive one on Saturday night. Just days after winning the CONCACAF Champions League, Pachuca drew Cruz Azul 2-2 thanks to a 93rd minute goal from goalkeeper Oscar Perez, who headed home beautifully. Take a look:

What a brilliant hit, and do you know what is a bit crazy? He did it against goalkeeper Jose Corona. Perez's first career goal nine years ago came against the same team and the same goalkeeper.

