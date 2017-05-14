WATCH: Real Madrid scores one of the cheapest, controversial goals of the season

Do you want to see the oddest goal of the 2017 season? During Sunday's crucial La Liga tilt between Real Madrid and Sevilla -- a 4-1 Real win --Nacho netted one of the most controversial goals you'll see all year. After a foul early in the first half, Nacho quickly ran up and shot the ball before anybody was ready, catching everyone involved asleep on the quick play, scoring to make it 1-0:

INCREÍBLE GOL, goooooooooooool del @realmadrid, gooooooooooooool de @nachofi1990 que madrugó a todos en un tiro libre #beINLaLiga pic.twitter.com/3h8yq0V7ON — beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) May 14, 2017

That goal is not without controversy. Marco Asensio hadn't even gotten up from the ground before Nacho took it, and not a player on the field not named Nacho was ready. Some feel like it shouldn't have counted. I think it is a cheap goal, but the ref didn't say the free kick was to be taken on his whistle. A tough blow for Sevilla, but Real will gladly take it. Props to Nacho for being so alert.