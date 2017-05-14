WATCH: Real Madrid scores one of the cheapest, controversial goals of the season

Find us a stranger goal than this one

Do you want to see the oddest goal of the 2017 season? During Sunday's crucial La Liga tilt between Real Madrid and Sevilla -- a 4-1 Real win --Nacho netted one of the most controversial goals you'll see all year. After a foul early in the first half, Nacho quickly ran up and shot the ball before anybody was ready, catching everyone involved asleep on the quick play, scoring to make it 1-0:

That goal is not without controversy. Marco Asensio hadn't even gotten up from the ground before Nacho took it, and not a player on the field not named Nacho was ready. Some feel like it shouldn't have counted. I think it is a cheap goal, but the ref didn't say the free kick was to be taken on his whistle. A tough blow for Sevilla, but Real will gladly take it. Props to Nacho for being so alert.

