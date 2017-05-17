WATCH: Real Madrid star Ronaldo scores sick left-footed nutmeg goal vs. Celta

Cristiano Ronaldo gave Real Madrid the 1-0 lead at Celta Vigo on Wednesday in La Liga with one of his best goals of the season. In a rescheduled match that can give the club a lead over Barcelona ahead of this weekend's final matchday, Ronaldo scored with his left foot early on, nutmegging the defender with the shot. Check it out:

See @Cristiano's left foot!!! #LaLiga pic.twitter.com/JN60Iy8OTv — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) May 17, 2017

Unbelievable. And he makes it look so easy. He does so well to get some space to his left and try it. Props to him for not trying to go back to his right, instead going with that he thought was the best chance to score. A lovely hit.