WATCH: There was accidentally a moment of silence for a soccer player on the field
A mix up by the stadium announcer resulted in an unfortunate mistake
You may not know who Ricardo Oliveira is, but he is a quality soccer player whose successful career saw him play for big clubs like Santos, AC Milan and Valencia. At 36 years of age now, he even suited up for the Brazilian national team just last year. And, he is still alive and not dead.
Somebody forget to tell Independiente Santa Fe of Colombia. As Santos played Independiente this week in Copa Libertadores action in Colombia, the team announced the following over the loudspeaker:
"Ladies and gentlemen, please stand up and offer a moment of silence for Ricardo Oliveira, player of Santos. Rest in peace."
Bad, right? Well, it gets worse. Oliveira was in that very same match. He wasn't dead. He was more alive than ever, and nobody could believe what just happened. He didn't even seem to notice himself.
The moment of silence was supposed to be for Alexandre de Carvahlo Kaneco, a famous player from the 1960s who passed on April 18.
(H/T to Ole)
