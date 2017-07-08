WATCH: USA's opening Gold Cup goal is a thing of beauty from Dwyer, Rowe

Kelyn Rowe found Dom Dwyer, and he found the back of the next

The U.S. men's national team finally found the breakthrough against Panama on Saturday in their Gold Cup opener, and it was Dom Dwyer who pulled off a golazo. 

Off some fine skill from Kelyn Rowe, Dwyer scored his second goal in as many games for the national team with a clinical finish to the far post. Take a look:

That's just lovely. Dwyer does well to get into space and makes no mistake. Golazo.

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division.

