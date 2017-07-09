Wayne Rooney officially leaves Manchester United, rejoins Everton after 13 seasons

The veteran is back home where it all started

Manchester United star Wayne Rooney has left the club, joining Everton on a free transfer. The Red Devils confirmed the move on Sunday.

The Toffees confirmed the move at just about the same time.

The 31-year-old England international started out at Everton and played for the senior team from 2002-04 before joining United. He has the sixth-most appearances for the club and is first in goals with 253, passing legend Bobby Charlton last season. 

He returns on a two-year contract, but it remains to be seen where he will play. With Romelu Lukaku on possibly his way to Manchester United, there's a spot up top for Rooney. But there's no doubt the veteran has lost a step, so it could be more likely that he plays in more of an attacking midfield role. 

The move is a vital one for Rooney. With dreams of going to Russia next year for the World Cup, he'll have more chances to prove himself at Everton than at United.

