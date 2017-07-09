Wayne Rooney officially leaves Manchester United, rejoins Everton after 13 seasons

Manchester United star Wayne Rooney has left the club, joining Everton on a free transfer. The Red Devils confirmed the move on Sunday.

The Toffees confirmed the move at just about the same time.

The 31-year-old England international started out at Everton and played for the senior team from 2002-04 before joining United. He has the sixth-most appearances for the club and is first in goals with 253, passing legend Bobby Charlton last season.

He returns on a two-year contract, but it remains to be seen where he will play. With Romelu Lukaku on possibly his way to Manchester United, there's a spot up top for Rooney. But there's no doubt the veteran has lost a step, so it could be more likely that he plays in more of an attacking midfield role.

The move is a vital one for Rooney. With dreams of going to Russia next year for the World Cup, he'll have more chances to prove himself at Everton than at United.