Yedlin back from injury: Let's look at the best USA squad for World Cup Qualifiers
The talented defender has returned and should be a part of Bruce Arena's plans
DeAndre Yedlin made his first appearance for Newcastle on Monday since February 28, and him returning to the field after an injury layoff is huge news for the U.S. men's national team.
As you may remember, the USMNT was down plenty of players for its last two World Cup qualifiers, which saw the team trash Honduras 6-0 and draw at Panama 1-1.
There was no Yedlin, no Fabian Johnson, no Bobby Wood. Now, with all three of them are back into the fold, so let's take a look at what could be Bruce Arena's lineup for World Cup qualifying in June.
Goalkeeper: It's Tim Howard in goal, no questions asked.
Defense: You go with Geoff Cameron in the middle alongside John Brooks, with Omar Gonzalez as an option. Jorge Villafana plays on the left, with Yedlin on the right.
Midfield: Jermaine Jones in the middle as Arena isn't afraid to start players way past their prime, with Michael Bradley supporting him in the middle, and Fabian Johnson and Christian Pulisic playing higher up. Johnson is usually a left back but Arena has said he likes him further up the field, where he plays for Borussia Monchengladbach.
Attack: Wood is an option but will likely be the third choice with Jozy Altidore playing well and Clint Dempsey in fine form.
There you have it. Personally, I would take out Jones and push Bradley back, freeing up space for Darlington Nagbe. No coach ever seems to pick the eleven you would expect, so don't be surprised if there is a little surprise from Arena come this summer's matches.
The U.S. plays Trinidad and Tobago on June 8 and at Mexico on June 11.
