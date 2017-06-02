French Open 2017: Injured Madison Keys defeated by 290th ranked women's player
Madison Keys, who has suffered from wrist problems, made 51 unforced errors in the match
American Madison Keys was defeated at the French Open by Petra Martic 3-1 6-3 6-1 in only the second round Thursday. The 12th seeded player was battling an injured wrist in addition to Martic.
The injury clearly affected her play, as Martic made 51 unforced errors to Martic's 20. Trainers stopped the match to check on her after Keys won the second set, but ultimately allowed her to keep playing.
Keys had surgery on her wrist that sidelined her at the beginning of the season, so the injury is clearly ongoing.
Martic, the 290th ranked qualifier and lowest-ranked women's player remaining, will be advancing.
-
French Open: Venus, Muguruza lose
Venus was the last American standing at Roland Garros before her loss to Timea Bacsinszky
-
Venus, Joker cruising
The Joker and Venus are starting to demand our attention at the French Open
-
Rafael Nadal is still very good
The fourth seeded Nadal defeated Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-0 6-1 6-0 to advance Friday
-
There's a war on rackets at French Open
There is a war on rackets going on at the French Open and Kyrgios is leading the charge
-
Del Potro aids hurt French Open opponent
Del Potro consoles heartbroken Nicolas Almagro after Almagro pulls up lame in their match
-
Woz: Sharapova's agent's apology useless
Wozniacki isn't thrilled that Sharapova got a wild card invite to the French Open