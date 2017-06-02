French Open 2017: Injured Madison Keys defeated by 290th ranked women's player

American Madison Keys was defeated at the French Open by Petra Martic 3-1 6-3 6-1 in only the second round Thursday. The 12th seeded player was battling an injured wrist in addition to Martic.

The injury clearly affected her play, as Martic made 51 unforced errors to Martic's 20. Trainers stopped the match to check on her after Keys won the second set, but ultimately allowed her to keep playing.

Keys had surgery on her wrist that sidelined her at the beginning of the season, so the injury is clearly ongoing.

Martic, the 290th ranked qualifier and lowest-ranked women's player remaining, will be advancing.