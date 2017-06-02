French Open 2017: Rafael Nadal looks like vintage Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros

There are two basic rules of war: Never engage Russia in a ground war in the winter and don't play Rafael Nadal on clay.

The 30-year-old Spaniard completely eviscerated 25-year-old Nikoloz Basilashvili in straight sets Friday, 6-0 6-1 6-0.

Nadal played completely unhinged and unabated, not allowing a point until the 12th game of the match.

This type of dominance is nothing new for Nadal. The fourth-ranked player is now 98-2 in his career on clay, and is an odds-on favorite to win yet another French Open. His resume is unmatched, and this type of dominance is just another Open for him. Just how dominant has Nadal been on clay recently? Check out this stat from the Tennis Channel's Jon Wertheim:

However, even by his standards, Nadal was in rare form against Basilashvili. Basilishivili's 34 unforced errors only exacerbated the massacre, and Nadal didn't miss a single opening.

Ultimately, it's just another Friday for Nadal at the French Open. However, his opponent in the Round of 16: Fellow Spaniard Roberto Batista Agut, likely sees his match-up Saturday morning as anything but "another day."