John McEnroe says Serena Williams would be 700th in men's circuit in new book
The controversial former tennis player also called Williams the best 'female' tennis player ever
John McEnroe has long been known for his brash personality, but this time it may come back to haunt him. McEnroe spoke to NPR about his new memoir You Cannot Be Serious. He said that while Williams is the best female tennis player ever bar none, the distinction gets a bit muddier when you ask if she's the best tennis player period. McEnroe said that he believed that Williams would be the 700th player in the world on the men's circuit.
McEnroe had some other statements that troubled people, including an implication that women's tennis has suffered with the dominance of the Williams sisters. Of course, on the men's side, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovich have won 12 of the past 18 men's Grand Slam titles. Stan Wawrinka and Andy Murray have sneaked in the odd title here and there, but it has still been largely dominated by the top tier.
Some have pointed out the disparity between Williams and McEnroe in terms of success, with McEnroe having won seven Grand Slams and Williams holding 23. McEnroe has always had strong opinions, and his interview touched on many other topics. All-in-all, the question boils down to relative success. Although Williams might be the most successful tennis player ever, McEnroe clearly sees a wide disparity between the men's and women's circuits. Although the odds are next to none, it would be great to see another Bobby Riggs situation to settle whether McEnroe is right or not. This interview came mere days after McEnroe declared himself a "proud feminist."
-
Federer upset at the hands of Haas
Federer, back from a two-month break, falls in three sets to the No. 302 player in the world...
-
Nadal wins French wearing $750K watch
Nadal didn't just dominate Stan Wawrinka to win his 15th Grand Slam -- he did it in style
-
Maria Sharapova won't play at Wimbledon
Sharapova's withdrawal from the grass season means she'll need a wild card to play in the U.S....
-
French Open: Nadal wins his 10th title
Nadal claims his 15th Grand Slam after battering Wawrinka in straight sets
-
Simona Halep moves to French Open Finals
Halep will face Jelena Ostapenko, who beat Timea Bacsinszky earlier Thursday
-
Ostapenko advances to French Open Finals
Jelena Ostapenko will advance to the finals seeking her first Grand Slam victory
Add a Comment