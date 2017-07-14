Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer to square off with Marin Cilic in men's final

Marin Cilic defeated American Sam Querrey in four sets in the Wimbledon men's semifinals Friday. Querrey was the first American male to get this far at Wimbledon since Andy Roddick in 2009. He defeated Andy Murray on Wednesday, but the seventh-seeded Cilic proved to be too much for Querrey in a 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-5 victory. Despite consistently playing Cilic close, Querrey couldn't seem to find a consistent rhythm,and his return was off the entire match.

Querrey's exit leaves Venus Williams as the lone remaining representative of the United States. She will face off with Garbine Muguruza in the women's final Saturday.

Cilic will go up against the Roger Federer in the men's final Sunday. Federer is the heavy favorite to take Wimbledon, particularly with the departures of Murray, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Cilic has one Grand Slam title, a 2014 victory at the US Open.

Federer defeated Tomas Berdych in straight sets Friday afternoon, winning 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-4. Berdych hung in with Federer set after set, but simply couldn't keep up when Federer broke. It was a titanic effort from Berdych, but Federer's serve advantage was too great. Federer will now seek his 19th Grand Slam title Sunday against Cilic.

In spite of Querrey's loss, the Grand Slam-starved United States is optimistic about its future. The U.S, has not had a male Grand Slam champion in the 2010s, but Querrey nearly making the men's final has people hopeful that they aren't down and out yet.

Congrats @SamQuerrey on your Wimbledon. You fought hard, played well and did your country proud. #USA — scottypntheplace2b (@_bunkalicious) July 14, 2017

Hate that @SamQuerrey lost but love that he made it so far! #USA #Wimbledon — Paige Tobik (@totallyptobik) July 14, 2017

Sam #Querrey was close to ending the drought, but the 2010s remain a decade in which no American man has made a grand slam final — Ashish Malhotra (@amalhotra2) July 14, 2017

Congratulations to @cilic_marin on your 1st #Wimbledon Mens Final :) Great game man-and Good game @SamQuerrey — Johnny (@JohnnyFizz89) July 14, 2017