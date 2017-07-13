Wimbledon 2017: Venus Williams earns women's final with defeat of Johanna Konta
Williams sweeps Konta in straight sets, punching her ticket to face Garbine Muguruza on Saturday
Thirty-seven is the magic number. Twenty-three years after Martina Navratilova made it to the Wimbledon women's final at age 37, Venus Williams has done the same. Williams swept home favorite Johanna Konta in straight sets Thursday, 6-4, 6-2, in an hour and 15 minutes, earning a spot in the women's final.
It has been an incredible tournament for Williams, who defeated French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko just to get the opportunity to face Konta. For Konta, it ends a run that has been extremely impressive, and she'll now have time to rest a back injury sustained earlier this month.
Williams will face Garbine Muguruza in the championship round. The seven-time Grand Slam champ has not won one since 2008. She lost to her sister Serena in the Australian Open final in January. This run has been a resurgence of sorts, and she has capitalized on the opportunity presented by Serena being off the women's tour while having a baby. Venus has the most singles wins at Wimbledon of any other active player, sitting at 87. No. 88 could be one of the biggest of her career Saturday. She has now won her past 10 sets at Wimbledon, her last loss coming in the very first round of the tournament.
