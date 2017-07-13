Wimbledon 2017: Venus Williams earns women's final with defeat of Johanna Konta

Thirty-seven is the magic number. Twenty-three years after Martina Navratilova made it to the Wimbledon women's final at age 37, Venus Williams has done the same. Williams swept home favorite Johanna Konta in straight sets Thursday, 6-4, 6-2, in an hour and 15 minutes, earning a spot in the women's final.

It has been an incredible tournament for Williams, who defeated French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko just to get the opportunity to face Konta. For Konta, it ends a run that has been extremely impressive, and she'll now have time to rest a back injury sustained earlier this month.

Williams will face Garbine Muguruza in the championship round. The seven-time Grand Slam champ has not won one since 2008. She lost to her sister Serena in the Australian Open final in January. This run has been a resurgence of sorts, and she has capitalized on the opportunity presented by Serena being off the women's tour while having a baby. Venus has the most singles wins at Wimbledon of any other active player, sitting at 87. No. 88 could be one of the biggest of her career Saturday. She has now won her past 10 sets at Wimbledon, her last loss coming in the very first round of the tournament.

"Usually it's her in these finals. I'm trying my best to represent Williams as best I can"



Venus Williams has missed Serena terribly pic.twitter.com/oNVATvxhOj — BBC Tennis (@bbctennis) July 13, 2017

Venus Williams in the final, and Federer 1/3 favourite for the Mens. Here they are in 2005, when they both won the titles. 12 years ago. pic.twitter.com/hgwtUbAZFS — Paddy Power (@paddypower) July 13, 2017

The last time Venus Williams made two Grand Slam finals in one season? 2003. 14 years ago. This is why you don't listen to the doubters. — Abigail Johnson (@abigailtennis) July 13, 2017

Venus Williams has had to live with Sjogren syndrome for the past 6 years. Super human effort to get to the final. #Wimbledon — TopTrevor (@TopTrevor) July 13, 2017