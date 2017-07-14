Wimbledon Finals 2017: Men & Women's Championships, start time, channel, live stream (with links)
Venus Williams faces Garbine Muguruza on the women's side, while Roger Federer is taking on Marin Cilic on the men's side.
Wimbledon comes to a close this weekend, and a few familiar faces are going to be appearing in both the men's and women's finals. On the women's side, Venus Williams is in the midst of an incredible run that has the 37-year-old star appearing as the oldest finals contender since 1994, when Martina Navratilova lost to Conchita Martinez. Williams will look to make history against Garbine Muguruza on Saturday, hoping to wrap up an incredibly emotional month for her on a positive note.
In a hectic men's bracket, Roger Federer was the only one of the Big Four to make it out alive. Rafael Nadal was ousted by Gilles Muller, while Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray couldn't overcome injuries in addition to their competition. Federer will be facing Marin Cilic for his 12th Grand Slam in his 11th Wimbledon Finals appearance. Cilic is in his first finals appearance in 11 trips to Wimbledon, as he looks to dethrone a Federer that has undergone somewhat of a renaissance throughout this tournament. Some questioned Federer going in, but he is yet to even lose a set in this tournament.
Venus Williams vs. Garbine Muguruza: How to watch the Wimbledon Women's Finals
Date: Saturday
Time: 9 a.m. ET
Where: Wimbledon, London; Centre Court
Channel: ESPN
Live stream: Watch ESPN
Roger Federer vs. Marin Cilic: How to watch the Wimbledon Men's Finals
Date: Sunday
Time: 9 a.m. ET
Where: Wimbledon, London; Centre Court
Channel: ESPN
Live stream: Watch ESPN
