Ric Flair fires shot at LaVar Ball: He's undefeated 'because he hasn't run into me'

It's becoming more and more difficult to turn on sports television these days and not see the devilishly smiling face of LaVar Ball or hear the outrageous takes that have come from his mouth.

Ball, the outspoken father of former UCLA star Lonzo Ball, who is expected to be selected among the first picks in June's NBA Draft, has been a regular guest on multiple major networks, drawing big ratings and larger amounts of contempt for the way in which he bloviates on everything from his son's future to the $495 Big Baller Brand sneakers he's pedaling.

Everything about Ball's shtick has felt a bit like pro wrestling. His natural ability to rub people the wrong way and put himself in the headlines is incredibly consistent with the great heels of sports entertainment.

So it's likely no surprise that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair would be so eager to chime in on Ball's never-ending fountain of hot takes.

Flair, appearing Tuesday on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," was asked about Ball.

"Do you want me to bring up LaVar Ball? That's too easy, man. Lot of ammunition there, huh?" Flair said. "He told [ESPN's] Stephen A. [Smith], 'I'm undefeated.' That's only because he hasn't run into me. Woo! He wouldn't even say that to me."

While Flair was having fun with Ball, adding bits of his own pro wrestling shtick into his commentary, he was clearly annoyed by what Ball has been doing and saying.

"That kid [Lonzo Ball] is absolutely phenomenal. To me, he's putting him in a very uncomfortable position," Flair said. "Now I've lived vicariously through my daughter [WWE superstar Charlotte Flair] a few times. I'm guilty of it. But come on. I think he puts him in a very difficult position with a lot of pressure on him."

Flair, 68, is 20 years older than the elder Ball and hasn't wrestled for WWE since 2008. So let's not go too far in booking a WrestleMania match between them anytime soon. But considering Ball's success at bringing attention to himself, a spinoff appearance on WWE television of some kind doesn't sound like the most ridiculous idea at the moment.

In fact, it's about the most current move WWE could make in terms of adding something culturally relevant to its broadcast while attempting to further crossover into the world of unscripted sports.

You can love or hate LaVar Ball all you want, but he still has the attention of popular culture while his 15 minutes of white-hot fame continue to tick away. Watching him cut a promo on a WWE superstar would probably be the best use of his talents.