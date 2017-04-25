WWE Payback 2017 matches, card, start time, date, predictions, rumors

Though WWE's new season is underway, the company has not completely flipped the page from WrestleMania 33 just yet with some rematches and rivalries set for Payback on Sunday.

A Raw-branded event, Payback will go down live from San Jose, California, on April 30 beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The kickoff show will start an hour earlier at 7 p.m. ET and all action can be watched live nationally on WWE Network.

The card strangely includes the top two SmackDown titles but neither of the top two Raw titles. Here are the matches we know and what we think will happen on the show.

WWE Payback matches

WWE Championship "House of Horrors" Match -- Randy Orton (c) vs. Bray Wyatt: The WrestleMania match was an utter disappointment, so in that sense, it is good that the seven-month feud gets a conclusion here. What's strange is the lack of clarity regarding whether the WWE title can switch brands if Wyatt, who moved over to Raw, wins. That would leave SmackDown without a major title.

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman: In the storyline, Reigns has a separated shoulder and cracked ribs from Strowman's attack on Raw. Yet he's going to recover in time for a match at Payback? Alrighty. Expect Strowman to go over here with a rematch going down at Extreme Rules on June 4.

Raw Women's Championship -- Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss: The singles win over Charlotte Flair in her exit from Raw made Nia Jax look strong, and it seemed like she would get the shot. Instead, Bliss won a fatal 4-way match on Raw at the expense of Jax. The former SmackDown women's champion continues to get a major push from WWE.

Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe: Many expected Joe to interfere in Rollins' match with Triple H at WrestleMania. Nope. That leaves this rivalry unresolved after Joe reinjured Rollins' knee prior to the big show. Could see this going either way depending what the writers want to do with Rollins while Brock Lesnar holds the universal title.

United States Championship -- Kevin Owens (c) vs. Chris Jericho: Another SmackDown title being defended on a Raw PPV after Owens got moved over to the Tuesday show. WWE has actually explained this one rather clearly: The U.S. title will remain on SmackDown no matter what, meaning Jericho would switch over if he wins.

Raw Tag Team Championship -- The Hardy Boyz (c) vs. Sheamus & Cesaro: Would find it hard to believe that they're going to pull the titles off the Hardyz just a few weeks after their return to WWE. There's been no character work with these guys in two weeks, which leads one to believe WWE might be haggling over some rights with Impact.

Cruiserweight Championship -- Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries: The WrestleMania kickoff show match was killer, and they will likely deliver in a similar fashion at Payback. The question is whether Neville goes over again and makes Aries a two-time loser after his hyped-up return.

Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (Kickoff Show): This developed on Monday night and should be a relatively entertaining match to start the card.

Miz TV featuring Finn Balor (Kickoff Show): While this is not a match, of course, it's an intriguing development considering The Miz appears to be the No. 1 contender for Dean Ambrose's intercontinental title, which is not being defended on the show.

What's missing?

Universal championship: Brock Lesnar has only appeared on one Raw since winning the title and will not defend it on the brand's first PPV following WrestleMania. That means Lesnar may not defend the universal championship until Extreme Rules on June 4 -- two months after he won it.

Intercontinental championship: It sure looked like Ambrose would be defending against The Miz at Payback -- the feud was one of the most prominent featured on Raw over the last three weeks and was in the show's main event on Monday -- but it was never announced or added to the card. Strange. Rather, the feud helped set up the U.S. title match on the show.