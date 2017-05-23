WWE Raw results, review: Strong build for Fatal 5-Way at Extreme Rules continues

With less than two weeks to go until Extreme Rules, the focus of Monday night's episode of Raw remained on the five superstars who will compete on June 4 for a shot at Brock Lesnar's universal championship.

There wasn't much advancement overall in terms of the top storyline outside of a new Roman Reigns-Seth Rollins beef and the tease of two more strong matches on paper next week. But the quality of matches on Monday involving all five names proved more than enough to anchor what was a quick-moving and strong episode.

Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe stood strong in the end by winning the tag team main event, and Raw women's champion Alexa Bliss dished out yet another round of bruises thanks to a kendo stick. But the star of the night just might've been Finn Balor, who shared the squared circle with Paul Heyman before rebounding from a pedestrian promo to light it up inside the ring.

In the ring -- Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns: Wyatt told the crowd to stand up "and rejoice for your true savior" because he alone can protect them. Wyatt said he's the only one capable of beating Brock Lesnar by "ripping open the chest of 'The Beast' and feasting on his own black heart." Reigns came out to disagree, saying, "I'm not worried about Extreme Rules. I'm only worried about how I'm going to get your ass out of my yard." After a brief staredown, general manager Kurt Angle came out to book a match to start immediately.

Roman Reigns def. Bray Wyatt via disqualification: With Reigns still bandaged from his Braun Strowman feud, Wyatt took advantage early. Samoa Joe entered the ring and yelled at Wyatt to stand and fight before turning his back and placing Reigns in a Coquina Clutch. Wyatt assisted in beating Reigns down until Joe put a Coquina on Wyatt in retaliation for a Sister Abigail last week. Seth Rollins then joined the fray to brawl with Joe until the former Shield members were the last two standing in the ring.

Backstage -- Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins: As Reigns was telling Rollins he doesn't need his help, Angle interrupted to book a tag team match for the main event. "The Drifter" Elias Sampson walked by strumming his guitar. Angle offered him his first match ever on Raw against Dean Ambrose. Sampson nodded his head as the crowd popped for the news.

Predictable booking here as WWE attempted to draw interest for the Fatal 5-Way match at Extreme Rules by booking schmoz matches involving the participants. The brief Reigns-Wyatt tease did well to whet the appetite for more business between them.

Akira Tozawa def. Ariya Davairi via pinfall: Tozawa wrapped a short cruiserweight match with a senton from the top rope to get the pin. The Brian Kendrick watched from a monitor backstage and contributed to the commentary by promoting his street fight against Tozawa on Tuesday's 205 Live.

Backstage -- Alicia Fox and Sasha Banks: Fox and Noam Dar interrupted Banks' interview about her rematch with Fox. Dar said Banks "sounds a lot like sour grapes" because she's jealous that "Alicia has me and you don't have anybody." Banks stepped into Dar's face and forced him to back down before walking away.

Elias Sampson def. Dean Ambrose via disqualification: With The Miz and Maryse on commentary, Sampson about Ambrose on guitar before being interrupted by the intercontinental champion's entrance music. The match was a physical one, and Sampson caught Ambrose coming off the top rope with a knee to the face. The Miz interrupted late and strategically attacked Sampson so that Ambrose would lose the match. After Ambrose gave chase, Sampson attacked him from behind, landing a swinging neckbreaker and standing tall.

Genius heel move from The Miz, adding more intrigue to his Extreme Rules match against Ambrose, one in which the champion's advantage is removed and the title can change hands via DQ. Sampson also looked swell in his debut, competing on equal terms with Ambrose after his heat-seeking entrance of playing received a split reaction from the crowd.

Backstage -- Enzo Amore attacked: A worried Big Cass came across an unconscious Enzo, who was jumped from behind. After medical personnel removed Amore, who had no recollection of what happened, Cass stood in Angle's face and angrily said, "Hopefully you can find out who did this before I do."

In the ring -- Finn Balor and Paul Heyman: Balor lacked energy while starting his promo, and it didn't take long for him to be interrupted by a returning Paul Heyman, who worked hard to put over Balor's confidence and chances of becoming the one to face Lesnar after Extreme Rules. Heyman offered a handshake to Balor and wished him luck before "The Demon King" asked him to deliver a message: "Finn Balor will beat Brock Lesnar."

Finn Balor def. Karl Anderson via pinfall: Good aggression from Balor early as he repeatedly stomped Anderson, his former Bullet Club stablemate in Japan, along the ropes. Balor repaid a cheap shot from Luke Gallows outside with a kick that knocked him off the apron. The best spot of the match was a flawless Tope Con Hilo from Balor onto the Good Brothers below. After a Slingblade and missile dropkick, Balor hit his Coup de Grace for the 1-2-3.

A particularly weak promo from Balor was quickly forgotten thanks to his quality match with Anderson. Balor can make even simple moves look incredible. And if WWE tipped its hand tonight that Lesnar-Balor and Reigns-Wyatt feuds are in their future plans, the future looks bright.

Sasha Banks def. Alicia Fox via pinfall: An early distraction from Dar led to Banks eating a kick to the head from Fox on the ring apron. But Banks was quick to end matters soon after, using a stomp in the corner and an elevated double knee to the midsection to get the pin. Dar entered the ring to argue with Banks and received a slap. Fox attacked Banks from behind and floored her with a scissors kick.

One week after Fox scored a surprising pin, it was hard to believe she'd succumb so quickly to defeat without a finishing move. But the post-match action surprisingly redeemed the situation, heating the feud up nicely.

Backstage -- Kalisto and Apollo Crews: Kalisto called out Crews for fighting Titus O'Neil's battles and questioned whether it was Crews who had attacked Amore. Crews denied the claim. O'Neil interrupted to say he would have Crews teach Kalisto a lesson inside the ring later tonight.

Vignette -- Vintage Goldust returns: Goldust is a heel again, and he's creepy. Using the same mannerisms he showcased during his 1990s prime, Goldust called out R-Truth and proclaimed that "the Golden Age is back."

"I'm back in the director's chair, and I control how and when my next film will end... The Golden Age is BACK!" - @Goldust#RAWpic.twitter.com/eizEpJxz0Y — WWE (@WWE) May 23, 2017

Backstage -- Alexa Bliss: After viewing pictures of Bayley's bruised back following Bliss' kendo stick attack last week, Bliss said she doesn't feel bad and can't wait to do it again at Extreme Rules. "Bayley is not capable of getting extreme," she said. "It's just not in her DNA." Bliss said she will do the same to Mickie James later tonight by "taking her dreams and turning it into nightmares."

Kalisto def. Apollo Crews via pinfall: Constant screaming from O'Neil at ringside provided enough distraction for Crews to lose focus. In the end, Kalisto reversed out of Crews' first finishing attempt to hit his Salida del Sol to get the pin. Afterwards, O'Neil entered the ring to yell at Crews.

Matt Hardy def. Sheamus via pinfall: With the winner choosing the stipulation for their Raw tag team championship match at Extreme Rules, Matt picked up the victory and ultimately chose a steel cage match. The two-segment bout featured plenty of near falls and teases of outside interference. In the end, Jeff Hardy dove from the ring apron to stop Cesaro from doing so, which provided enough distraction for Matt to land a Twist of Fate for the pin.

Austin Aries def. Tony Nese via submission: With Neville at ringside to support Nese in this stiff cruiserweight match, Aries turned a late guillotine choke into a Last Chancery to force the tap. Neville attacked Nese afterwards and applied his Rings of Saturn submission move as Aries clapped in disgust from the ramp, saying, "Try doing it to me." The two will meet in a submission match at Extreme Rules.

Alexa Bliss def. Mickie James via pinfall: In yet another stiff match that was as exciting as it was short, James walked into a hard right hand to the face before Bliss landed a DDT for the pin. Afterwards, Bliss grabbed a kendo stick from under the ring and hit James across the back. Bayley ran in to save the day and took possession of the stick. Bliss retreated before Bayley had a chance to "get extreme."

Bray Wyatt & Samoa Joe def. Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns via submission: With Angle watching on a backstage monitor, the heels delivered a long beatdown to Reigns before the inevitable hot tag. Rollins cleaned house on both, landing one spectacular move after another. In the end, Reigns accidentally collided with Rollins after Joe avoided a Superman Punch. As the two babyfaces argued, Wyatt pulled Reigns outside the ring and Joe applied a Coquina Clutch from behind on Rollins, who passed out to end the match.

Backstage -- Finn Balor and Kurt Angle: Balor approached Angle, asked why he was left "out of the fun" and demanded a match with one of the Fatal 5-Way participants next week. Angle instead booked a triple threat match between Balor, Joe and Wyatt to Balor's delight. He then booked Rollins against Reigns as well, before saying, "Damn, I'm a great GM. Oh it's true, it's damn true."

Predictably strong finish to the match considering the talent of the four involved. The wrinkle of Reigns and Rollins having beef was just enough to satisfy considering very little happened to advance the main event storyline overall on Monday.