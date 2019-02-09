2019 AAF schedule and scores: Times, dates, TV channel, streaming, every game for the entire season

The 2019 Alliance of American Football season begins on Saturday, Feb. 9 and continues through Sunday. But after Week 1, the AAF has nine more action-packed regular season weekends plus a pair of semi final games plus the championship game on April 27 in Las Vegas. (Think the AAF is big on gambling?) 

CBS will broadcast Week 1's Saturday games simultaneously, similar to what viewer's see on Sundays during the NFL season (and you can stream all the CBS games on CBS All Access). Throughout the regular season, viewers will be able to watch games on CBS Sports Network, NFL Network or through B/R Live. 

Below you can find each week's schedule, including start times and broadcast network. All times are Eastern. 

Week 1

GameDateTimeNetwork

Atlanta at Orlando

Saturday, Feb. 9

8 p.m. 

CBS

San Diego at San Antonio

Saturday, Feb. 9

8 p.m. 

CBS

Memphis at Birmingham

Sunday, Feb. 10

4 p.m.

CBS Sports Network

Salt Lake at Arizona

Sunday, Feb. 10

8 p.m.

NFL Network

Week 2

GameDateTimeNetwork

Salt Lake at Birmingham

Saturday, Feb. 16

2 p.m. 

TNT

Arizona at Memphis

Saturday, Feb. 16

8 p.m. 

NFL Network

Orlando at San Antonio

Sunday, Feb. 17

4 p.m. 

CBS Sports Network

Atlanta at San Diego

Sunday, Feb. 17

8 p.m.

NFL Network

Week 3

GameDateTimeNetwork

Arizona at Salt Lake

Saturday, Feb. 23

3 p.m.

B/R Live

Memphis at Orlando

Saturday, Feb. 23

8 p.m.

NFL Network

Birmingham at Atlanta

Sunday, Feb. 24

4 p.m.

CBS Sports Network

San Antonio at San Diego

Sunday, Feb. 24

8 p.m.

NFL Network

Week 4

GameDateTimeNetwork

Orlando at Salt Lake

Saturday, March 2

4 p.m.

B/R Live

San Diego at Memphis

Saturday, March 2

8 p.m.

NFL Network

San Antonio at Birmingham

Sunday, March 3

4 p.m.

CBS Sports Network

Atlanta at Arizona

Sunday, March 3

8 p.m.

NFL Network

Week 5

GameDateTimeNetwork

Orlando at Birmingham

Saturday, March 9

2 p.m.

B/R Live

Salt Lake at San Diego

Saturday, March 9 

8 p.m.

NFL Network

Memphis at Atlanta

Sunday, March 10

4 p.m.

CBS Sports Network

San Antonio at Arizona

Sunday, March 10

8 p.m.

NFL Network

Week 6

GameDateTimeNetwork

Memphis at Salt Lake

Saturday, March 16

4 p.m.

B/R Live

Arizona at Orlando

Saturday, March 16

8 p.m.

NFL Network

San Antonio at Atlanta

Sunday, March 17

4 p.m.

CBS Sports Network

Birmingham at San Diego

Sunday, March 17

8 p.m.

NFL Network

Week 7

GameDateTimeNetwork

Orlando at Atlanta

Saturday, March 23

3 p.m.

B/R Live

Salt Lake at San Antonio

Saturday, March 23

8 p.m.

NFL Network

San Diego at Arizona

Sunday, March 24

4 p.m.

CBS Sports Network

Birmingham at Memphis

Sunday, March 24

 8 p.m.

NFL Network

Week 8

GameDateTimeNetwork

Orlando at Memphis

Saturday, March 30

2 p.m.

B/R Live

San Diego at Salt Lake

Saturday, March 30

8 p.m.

NFL Network

Atlanta at Birmingham

Sunday, March 31

4 p.m.

CBS Sports Network

Arizona at San Antonio

Sunday, March 31

8 p.m.

NFL Network

Week 9

GameDateTimeNetwork

Memphis at San Antonio

Saturday, April 6

4 p.m.

B/R Live

San Diego at Orlando

Saturday, April 6

8 p.m.

NFL Network

Salt Lake at Atlanta

Sunday, April 7

4 p.m.

CBS Sports Network

Birmingham at Arizona

Sunday, April 7

8 p.m.

NFL Network

Week 10

GameDateTimeNetwork

San Antonio at Salt Lake

Friday, April 12

8 p.m.

B/R Live

Atlanta at Memphis

Saturday, April 13

8 p.m.

NFL Network

Birmingham at Orlando

Sunday, April 14

3:30 p.m.

CBS Sports Network

Arizona at San Diego

Sunday, April 14

8 p.m.

NFL Network

