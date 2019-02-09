2019 AAF schedule and scores: Times, dates, TV channel, streaming, every game for the entire season

The 2019 Alliance of American Football season begins on Saturday, Feb. 9 and continues through Sunday. But after Week 1, the AAF has nine more action-packed regular season weekends plus a pair of semi final games plus the championship game on April 27 in Las Vegas. (Think the AAF is big on gambling?)

CBS will broadcast Week 1's Saturday games simultaneously, similar to what viewer's see on Sundays during the NFL season (and you can stream all the CBS games on CBS All Access). Throughout the regular season, viewers will be able to watch games on CBS Sports Network, NFL Network or through B/R Live.

Below you can find each week's schedule, including start times and broadcast network. All times are Eastern.

Week 1

Game Date Time Network Atlanta at Orlando Saturday, Feb. 9 8 p.m. CBS San Diego at San Antonio Saturday, Feb. 9 8 p.m. CBS Memphis at Birmingham Sunday, Feb. 10 4 p.m. CBS Sports Network Salt Lake at Arizona Sunday, Feb. 10 8 p.m. NFL Network

Week 2

Game Date Time Network Salt Lake at Birmingham Saturday, Feb. 16 2 p.m. TNT Arizona at Memphis Saturday, Feb. 16 8 p.m. NFL Network Orlando at San Antonio Sunday, Feb. 17 4 p.m. CBS Sports Network Atlanta at San Diego Sunday, Feb. 17 8 p.m. NFL Network

Week 3

Game Date Time Network Arizona at Salt Lake Saturday, Feb. 23 3 p.m. B/R Live Memphis at Orlando Saturday, Feb. 23 8 p.m. NFL Network Birmingham at Atlanta Sunday, Feb. 24 4 p.m. CBS Sports Network San Antonio at San Diego Sunday, Feb. 24 8 p.m. NFL Network

Week 4

Game Date Time Network Orlando at Salt Lake Saturday, March 2 4 p.m. B/R Live San Diego at Memphis Saturday, March 2 8 p.m. NFL Network San Antonio at Birmingham Sunday, March 3 4 p.m. CBS Sports Network Atlanta at Arizona Sunday, March 3 8 p.m. NFL Network

Week 5

Game Date Time Network Orlando at Birmingham Saturday, March 9 2 p.m. B/R Live Salt Lake at San Diego Saturday, March 9 8 p.m. NFL Network Memphis at Atlanta Sunday, March 10 4 p.m. CBS Sports Network San Antonio at Arizona Sunday, March 10 8 p.m. NFL Network

Week 6

Game Date Time Network Memphis at Salt Lake Saturday, March 16 4 p.m. B/R Live Arizona at Orlando Saturday, March 16 8 p.m. NFL Network San Antonio at Atlanta Sunday, March 17 4 p.m. CBS Sports Network Birmingham at San Diego Sunday, March 17 8 p.m. NFL Network

Week 7

Game Date Time Network Orlando at Atlanta Saturday, March 23 3 p.m. B/R Live Salt Lake at San Antonio Saturday, March 23 8 p.m. NFL Network San Diego at Arizona Sunday, March 24 4 p.m. CBS Sports Network Birmingham at Memphis Sunday, March 24 8 p.m. NFL Network

Week 8

Game Date Time Network Orlando at Memphis Saturday, March 30 2 p.m. B/R Live San Diego at Salt Lake Saturday, March 30 8 p.m. NFL Network Atlanta at Birmingham Sunday, March 31 4 p.m. CBS Sports Network Arizona at San Antonio Sunday, March 31 8 p.m. NFL Network

Week 9

Game Date Time Network Memphis at San Antonio Saturday, April 6 4 p.m. B/R Live San Diego at Orlando Saturday, April 6 8 p.m. NFL Network Salt Lake at Atlanta Sunday, April 7 4 p.m. CBS Sports Network Birmingham at Arizona Sunday, April 7 8 p.m. NFL Network

Week 10