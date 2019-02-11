2019 AAF scores and schedule: Dates, times, TV channel, streaming, every game for the entire season
Check out the entire 2019 AAF regular-season schedule right here
The 2019 Alliance of American Football season kicked off with four games on Feb. 9-10. Those games are in the books, and now the AAF has nine more action-packed regular season weekends plus a pair of semifinal games, plus the championship game on April 27 in Las Vegas. (Think the AAF is big on gambling?)
Throughout the regular season, viewers will be able to watch games on CBS (stream on CBS All Access) CBS Sports Network (stream those games here), NFL Network (stream on fuboTV, try for free) or through B/R Live
Below you can find each week's schedule, including start times and broadcast network, and scores. All times are Eastern.
Week 1
|Result
|Date
Orlando 40, Atlanta 6
Saturday, Feb. 9
San Antonio 15, San Diego 6
Saturday, Feb. 9
Birmingham 26, Memphis 0
Sunday, Feb. 10
Arizona 38, Salt Lake 22
Sunday, Feb. 10
Week 2
|Game
|Date
|Time
|Network
Salt Lake at Birmingham
Saturday, Feb. 16
2 p.m.
TNT
Arizona at Memphis
Saturday, Feb. 16
8 p.m.
NFL Network
Orlando at San Antonio
Sunday, Feb. 17
4 p.m.
CBS Sports Network
Atlanta at San Diego
Sunday, Feb. 17
8 p.m.
NFL Network
Week 3
|Game
|Date
|Time
|Network
Arizona at Salt Lake
Saturday, Feb. 23
3 p.m.
B/R Live
Memphis at Orlando
Saturday, Feb. 23
8 p.m.
NFL Network
Birmingham at Atlanta
Sunday, Feb. 24
4 p.m.
CBS Sports Network
San Antonio at San Diego
Sunday, Feb. 24
8 p.m.
NFL Network
Week 4
|Game
|Date
|Time
|Network
Orlando at Salt Lake
Saturday, March 2
4 p.m.
B/R Live
San Diego at Memphis
Saturday, March 2
8 p.m.
NFL Network
San Antonio at Birmingham
Sunday, March 3
4 p.m.
CBS Sports Network
Atlanta at Arizona
Sunday, March 3
8 p.m.
NFL Network
Week 5
|Game
|Date
|Time
|Network
Orlando at Birmingham
Saturday, March 9
2 p.m.
B/R Live
Salt Lake at San Diego
Saturday, March 9
8 p.m.
NFL Network
Memphis at Atlanta
Sunday, March 10
4 p.m.
CBS Sports Network
San Antonio at Arizona
Sunday, March 10
8 p.m.
NFL Network
Week 6
|Game
|Date
|Time
|Network
Memphis at Salt Lake
Saturday, March 16
4 p.m.
B/R Live
Arizona at Orlando
Saturday, March 16
8 p.m.
NFL Network
San Antonio at Atlanta
Sunday, March 17
4 p.m.
CBS Sports Network
Birmingham at San Diego
Sunday, March 17
8 p.m.
NFL Network
Week 7
|Game
|Date
|Time
|Network
Orlando at Atlanta
Saturday, March 23
3 p.m.
B/R Live
Salt Lake at San Antonio
Saturday, March 23
8 p.m.
NFL Network
San Diego at Arizona
Sunday, March 24
4 p.m.
CBS Sports Network
Birmingham at Memphis
Sunday, March 24
8 p.m.
NFL Network
Week 8
|Game
|Date
|Time
|Network
Orlando at Memphis
Saturday, March 30
2 p.m.
B/R Live
San Diego at Salt Lake
Saturday, March 30
8 p.m.
NFL Network
Atlanta at Birmingham
Sunday, March 31
4 p.m.
CBS Sports Network
Arizona at San Antonio
Sunday, March 31
8 p.m.
NFL Network
Week 9
|Game
|Date
|Time
|Network
Memphis at San Antonio
Saturday, April 6
4 p.m.
B/R Live
San Diego at Orlando
Saturday, April 6
8 p.m.
NFL Network
Salt Lake at Atlanta
Sunday, April 7
4 p.m.
CBS Sports Network
Birmingham at Arizona
Sunday, April 7
8 p.m.
NFL Network
Week 10
|Game
|Date
|Time
|Network
San Antonio at Salt Lake
Friday, April 12
8 p.m.
B/R Live
Atlanta at Memphis
Saturday, April 13
8 p.m.
NFL Network
Birmingham at Orlando
Sunday, April 14
3:30 p.m.
CBS Sports Network
Arizona at San Diego
Sunday, April 14
8 p.m.
NFL Network
