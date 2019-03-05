AAF 2019: San Diego Fleet quarterback Philip Nelson out at least a month with fractured clavicle

Just as San Diego's offense was beginning to find itself, the Fleet have suffered a massive setback due to injury. Coach Mike Martz told reporters on Monday that quarterback Philip Nelson sustained a fractured clavicle in the first half of a 26-23 loss to the Memphis Express. Mike Bercovici, who started for the Fleet in Week 1, will start again during Saturday's home game against the Salt Lake Stallions.

Nelson's injury could sideline him for at least a month and potentially for the rest of the regular season, which concludes on the weekend of April 13-14. Martz also didn't seem particularly pleased at the lack of a penalty on the play that resulted in Nelson's injury.

Mike Martz said #Alliance refs need to do better job of protecting QBs. Said QB Nelson's fractured clavicle owed to late hit that should've been flagged. #Rams — Tom Krasovic (@SDUTKrasovic) March 4, 2019

To Martz's point, the AAF has been lenient on big-time hits this season. Coincidentally, the biggest came in Week 1 when Bercovici took a massive sack from San Antonio linebacker Shaan Washington, which sent Bercovici's helmet flying in the league's first real viral moment.

Nelson's injury is the first serious blow to an AAF team's quarterback situation. Nelson replaced Bercovici in Week 2 -- a 24-12 win vs. Atlanta -- and went 14 of 30 passing for 142 yards and a pick. However, he played far better in the third game of the season -- a 31-11 win vs. San Antonio -- by throwing for 193 yards and two touchdowns, both to Nelson Spruce.

With Bercovici starting and presumably Alex Ross playing the role of backup, the Fleet will look for a third quarterback to fill out the roster.

At 2-2 and 1-1 vs. the West, San Diego is still very much in the race for the top two spots in the division come playoff time. Whether Nelson's injury significantly affects those odds, however, remains to be seen.