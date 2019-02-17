AAF 2019 scores and schedule: Times, dates, streaming, TV channel, every game for the entire season

On Feb. 9-10, the new Alliance of American Football kicked off its inaugural season with four games, and that's only the start of the its 2019 schedule. Now, beginning with this weekend's Week 2 games, the AAF has nine more action-packed regular season weekends plus a pair of semifinal games, plus the championship game on April 27 in Las Vegas. (Think the AAF is big on gambling?)

Viewers will be able to watch games throughout the regular season on CBS (stream on CBS All Access) CBS Sports Network (stream those games here), NFL Network (stream on fuboTV, try for free) or through B/R Live

Below you can find each week's schedule, including start times and broadcast network, and scores. All times are Eastern.

Week 1

Result Date



Orlando 40, Atlanta 6 Saturday, Feb. 9 San Antonio 15, San Diego 6 Saturday, Feb. 9 Birmingham 26, Memphis 0 Sunday, Feb. 10 Arizona 38, Salt Lake 22 Sunday, Feb. 10

Week 2

Game Date Time Network Birmingham 12, Salt Lake 9 Saturday, Feb. 16 Arizona 20, Memphis 18 Saturday, Feb. 16 Orlando at San Antonio Sunday, Feb. 17 4 p.m. CBS Sports Network Atlanta at San Diego Sunday, Feb. 17 8 p.m. NFL Network

Week 3

Game Date Time Network Arizona at Salt Lake Saturday, Feb. 23 3 p.m. B/R Live Memphis at Orlando Saturday, Feb. 23 8 p.m. NFL Network Birmingham at Atlanta Sunday, Feb. 24 4 p.m. CBS Sports Network San Antonio at San Diego Sunday, Feb. 24 8 p.m. NFL Network

Week 4

Game Date Time Network Orlando at Salt Lake Saturday, March 2 4 p.m. B/R Live San Diego at Memphis Saturday, March 2 8 p.m. NFL Network San Antonio at Birmingham Sunday, March 3 4 p.m. CBS Sports Network Atlanta at Arizona Sunday, March 3 8 p.m. NFL Network

Week 5

Game Date Time Network Orlando at Birmingham Saturday, March 9 2 p.m. B/R Live Salt Lake at San Diego Saturday, March 9 8 p.m. NFL Network Memphis at Atlanta Sunday, March 10 4 p.m. CBS Sports Network San Antonio at Arizona Sunday, March 10 8 p.m. NFL Network

Week 6

Game Date Time Network Memphis at Salt Lake Saturday, March 16 4 p.m. B/R Live Arizona at Orlando Saturday, March 16 8 p.m. NFL Network San Antonio at Atlanta Sunday, March 17 4 p.m. CBS Sports Network Birmingham at San Diego Sunday, March 17 8 p.m. NFL Network

Week 7

Game Date Time Network Orlando at Atlanta Saturday, March 23 3 p.m. B/R Live Salt Lake at San Antonio Saturday, March 23 8 p.m. NFL Network San Diego at Arizona Sunday, March 24 4 p.m. CBS Sports Network Birmingham at Memphis Sunday, March 24 8 p.m. NFL Network

Week 8

Game Date Time Network Orlando at Memphis Saturday, March 30 2 p.m. B/R Live San Diego at Salt Lake Saturday, March 30 8 p.m. NFL Network Atlanta at Birmingham Sunday, March 31 4 p.m. CBS Sports Network Arizona at San Antonio Sunday, March 31 8 p.m. NFL Network

Week 9

Game Date Time Network Memphis at San Antonio Saturday, April 6 4 p.m. B/R Live San Diego at Orlando Saturday, April 6 8 p.m. NFL Network Salt Lake at Atlanta Sunday, April 7 4 p.m. CBS Sports Network Birmingham at Arizona Sunday, April 7 8 p.m. NFL Network

Week 10