AAF 2019: Shutdown nears, with many Alliance employees being told Wednesday would be their last day
AAF control owner Tom Dundon had threatened to fold the league, and its future is looking more grim by the hour
The AAF has not officially folded, yet, but CBSSports.com was told on Tuesday evening that Wednesday would be the final day for many Alliance employees. The news comes after a tumultuous day for the start-up football league, with its future looking more grim by the hour.
While the term "fold" was not used, every indication from Tuesday was that the league's future was in doubt. That future is controlled by Tom Dundon, the owner of the Carolina Hurricanes, who just in February injected $250 million into the Alliance as a capital investment -- $70 million of that came up front. CBSSports.com was told that Dundon stands to lose at least that $70 million by dissolving the league.
Shortly before 5 p.m. ET, AAF Head of Football Bill Polian released a statement saying he was "extremely disappointed" to learn that Dundon was suspending operations for the AAF.
CBS Sports will update this breaking news story shortly ...
-
Spurrier: AAF founders weren't truthful
Spurrier also thinks his Apollos should be crowned de facto champions
-
10 AAF players who've earned NFL shot
The AAF is still about player development, so here are 10 players who've made the most of...
-
AAF operations suspended indefinitely
AAF control owner Tom Dundon has threatened to shutter the league without a deal with the...
-
AAF Week 9 Power Rankings: New No. 1
The Orlando Apollos are no longer the No. 1 team in the Alliance
-
Where AAF stands after Dundon comments
Let's take a look at where the AAF stands following the controversial comments made by controlling...
-
How Hotshots turned into AAF's hottest
Rick Neuheisel's Hotshots are playing like the best team in the AAF as the season rolls into...