AAF 2019: Shutdown nears, with many Alliance employees being told Wednesday would be their last day

AAF control owner Tom Dundon had threatened to fold the league, and its future is looking more grim by the hour

The AAF has not officially folded, yet, but CBSSports.com was told on Tuesday evening that Wednesday would be the final day for many Alliance employees. The news comes after a tumultuous day for the start-up football league, with its future looking more grim by the hour. 

While the term "fold" was not used, every indication from Tuesday was that the league's future was in doubt. That future is controlled by Tom Dundon, the owner of the Carolina Hurricanes, who just in February injected $250 million into the Alliance as a capital investment -- $70 million of that came up front. CBSSports.com was told that Dundon stands to lose at least that $70 million by dissolving the league. 

Shortly before 5 p.m. ET, AAF Head of Football Bill Polian released a statement saying he was "extremely disappointed" to learn that Dundon was suspending operations for the AAF. 

CBS Sports will update this breaking news story shortly ... 

CBS Sports Writer

Ben Kercheval joined CBS Sports in 2016 and has been covering college football since 2010. Before CBS, Ben worked at Bleacher Report, UPROXX Sports and NBC Sports. As a long-suffering North Texas graduate,... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories