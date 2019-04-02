AAF 2019: Shutdown nears, with many Alliance employees being told Wednesday would be their last day

The AAF has not officially folded, yet, but CBSSports.com was told on Tuesday evening that Wednesday would be the final day for many Alliance employees. The news comes after a tumultuous day for the start-up football league, with its future looking more grim by the hour.

While the term "fold" was not used, every indication from Tuesday was that the league's future was in doubt. That future is controlled by Tom Dundon, the owner of the Carolina Hurricanes, who just in February injected $250 million into the Alliance as a capital investment -- $70 million of that came up front. CBSSports.com was told that Dundon stands to lose at least that $70 million by dissolving the league.

Shortly before 5 p.m. ET, AAF Head of Football Bill Polian released a statement saying he was "extremely disappointed" to learn that Dundon was suspending operations for the AAF.

@TheAAF co-founder Bill Polian issues statement on leagues suspending operations. More shade from AAF original guys cast on current AAF majority owner Tom Dundon. pic.twitter.com/xZvKCtdPHm — Todd Strain (@TODDSTRAINNBCSD) April 2, 2019

CBS Sports will update this breaking news story shortly ...