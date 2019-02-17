AAF 2019 standings: Let's take a look at how the teams stack up in both divisions
To see where each AAF team stands heading to the playoffs, check back throughout the season
Six games are already in the books as the Alliance of American Football's inaugural season gets rolling, with two games left to go in Week 2 (here's how to watch them). Each AAF team will play 10 regular season games, followed by a four-team playoff that pairs the two highest-seeded teams from each division at the home site of the team with the better record. The AAF Championship Game will be held on April 27 in Las Vegas, as the two remaining teams battle to be the new league's first champion.
Be sure to check back each week to see the updated standings below, including overall records, records at home and on the road, and division records.
East Division
|Team
|Overall
|Vs. Division
|Vs. West
|Home
|Away
Birmingham Iron
2-0
1-0
1-0
2-0
0-0
Orlando Apollos
1-0
1-0
0-0
1-0
0-0
Atlanta Legends
0-1
0-1
0-0
0-0
0-1
Memphis Express
0-2
0-1
0-1
0-1
0-1
West Division
|Team
|Overall
|Vs. Division
|Vs. East
|Home
|Away
Arizona Hotshots
2-0
1-0
1-0
1-0
1-0
San Antonio Commanders
1-0
1-0
0-0
1-0
0-0
San Diego Fleet
0-1
0-1
0-0
0-0
0-1
Salt Lake City Stallions
0-2
0-1
0-1
0-0
0-2
