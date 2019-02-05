AAF odds 2019: Predictions, picks, Alliance of American Football teams to avoid from proven expert

The Alliance of American Football, or AAF, launches Saturday, with the eight-team league trying to capitalize on the nation's love affair with football. The inaugural championship game will be played on April 27 in Las Vegas and bookmakers give five teams a strong chance to win it all. The Arizona Hotshots sport the lowest AAF odds to win at 5-2, followed closely by the Salt Lake Stallions (4-1), San Antonio Commanders (5-1), Orlando Apollos (5-1) and Atlanta Legends (5-1). The other three teams -- the San Diego Fleet, Birmingham Iron and Memphis Express -- all come in at 10-1. Before you make any 2019 AAF picks and predictions for the league's inaugural season, see what pro football expert Mike Tierney has to say.

A renowned sportswriter whose work appears in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has reported from seven Super Bowls. He's intimately familiar with all levels of the game and knows every coach's philosophy and approach to devising game plans.

Tierney was all over the Patriots in the 2019 Super Bowl, enabling him to finish the 2018 NFL season with a sparkling 63-46 record against the spread. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

Now, with the 2019 AAF schedule set to kick off Saturday, Tierney has evaluated all eight teams and released his pick to win it all. You can only see it at SportsLine.

The league features several big-name coaches -- including Mike Singletary (Memphis Express), Dennis Erickson (Salt Lake Stallions), Mike Martz (San Diego Fleet), Mike Riley (San Antonio Commanders) and Rick Neuheisel (Arizona Hotshots) -- and Tierney knows each of their tendencies.

We can tell you he's not going with the favored Hotshots. "They have a quarterback in Trevor Knight who has yet to take an NFL snap," Tierney told SportsLine. "And Neuheisel has been out of the coaching business since 2011. In four seasons at UCLA, with all of its resources, he somehow managed a losing record (21-28)."

Knight began his college career at Oklahoma and finished it at Texas A&M, where he threw 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions as a senior. He also rushed for 10 scores. His weapons include former NFL wideout Josh Huff (33 games with Philly) and former NFL tight end Joseph Fauria (seven touchdowns in 2013 with Detroit).

Instead, Tierney is going big with a major underdog to win it all. He's basing his pick on a coach-QB combo that's perfectly suited to win this new league, given its wrinkles. He's only sharing who to back at SportsLine.

Who wins the 2019 AAF championship? And which coach-QB combo is tailor-made for this new league? Visit SportsLine now to see which team you should jump on, all from the incomparable pro football expert who just racked up another big cash in the Super Bowl, and find out.