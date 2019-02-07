AAF odds 2019: Predictions, picks, Alliance of American Football teams to avoid from top-rated expert

Picking a champion for the inaugural season of the Alliance of American Football, or AAF, could prove to be a massive challenge since these teams have never taken the field for a competitive game before. But Vegas has gathered as much information as possible and set AAF odds to win it all, with the Arizona Hotshots going off as the 5-2 favorite. No team has longer odds than 10-1, so it's a tight field to evaluate as this collection of former NFL and college football players and coaches take the field for the first weekend of action starting on Saturday evening. If you're looking to lock in any 2019 AAF picks of your own for this year's title chase, first check out the AAF predictions from SportsLine pro football expert Mike Tierney.

A renowned sportswriter whose work appears in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has reported from seven Super Bowls. He's intimately familiar with all levels of the game and knows every coach's philosophy and approach to devising game plans.

Tierney was all over the Patriots in the 2019 Super Bowl, enabling him to finish the 2018 NFL season with a sparkling 63-46 record against the spread. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

Now, with the 2019 AAF schedule set to kick off Saturday, Tierney has evaluated all eight teams and released his pick to win it all.

The league features several big-name coaches -- including Mike Singletary (Memphis Express), Dennis Erickson (Salt Lake Stallions), Mike Martz (San Diego Fleet), Mike Riley (San Antonio Commanders) and Rick Neuheisel (Arizona Hotshots) -- and Tierney knows each of their tendencies.

One team we can tell you that Tierney is fading: the Orlando Apollos (5-1), a team coached by legendary former coach and player Steve Spurrier, who is best remembered for his strong run with the Florida Gators in the 1990s and early 2000s.

"Spurrier is far removed from the pro game and, at age 73, might have lost something off his fastball," Tierney told SportsLine.

Projected starting quarterback Garrett Gilbert had just three passing attempts in his NFL career, so he doesn't match the experience of some of the other signal callers in the league. There are questions on the defensive side of the ball as well on what appears to be a team built heavily to favor the offense. There are far better values than the 5-1 title odds that the Apollos are commanding.

