AAF odds, picks for Week 1: Proven pro football expert loving Arizona Hotshots

Just one week after the Patriots defeated the Rams in the 2019 Super Bowl, a new football season kicks off on Saturday when the Alliance of American Football, or AAF, begins its 10-week, 40-game slate. The league features eight teams led by plenty of big-name coaches and players like Steve Spurrier and running back Trent Richardson. Spurrier's team, the Orlando Apollos, are 4.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Legends in the latest Week 1 AAF odds. Meanwhile, Richardson will look to resurrect his career with the Birmingham Iron, who are favored by a field goal against the Memphis Express. Richardson will play in his first game since 2017 and expectations are high.

A renowned sportswriter whose work appears in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has reported from seven Super Bowls. He's intimately familiar with all levels of pro football -- including the young, hungry players who populate the AAF -- and knows every coach's philosophy and approach to devising game plans.

Tierney was all over the Patriots in the 2019 Super Bowl, enabling him to finish the NFL season with a sparkling 63-46 record against the spread. Anyone who has followed him is up big.

Now, with the league set to kick off Saturday, Tierney has evaluated all four games and revealed against-the-spread and over-under AAF picks for every matchup over at SportsLine. One we'll give away: Tierney says the Arizona Hotshots (-3.5) cover the spread against the Salt Lake Stallions on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

"Arizona was established as the AAF title favorite in large part because of the roster's heavy NFL experience," Tierney said. "All but three of their 52 players, according to the team's GM, have earned a tryout, landed on a practice squad, or made an active NFL roster. The Hotshots' Trevor Knight enters play as among the most accomplished quarterbacks from college."

The Hotshots are lead by head coach Rick Neuheisel and feature a defense with several big-time playmakers. The unit is led by linebacker Scooby Wright, a former University of Arizona standout who recorded 15 sacks and 31 tackles for loss in his sophomore season. Arizona's defensive line also features Will Sutton, a former third round pick of the Chicago Bears. Sutton appeared in 36 career games for the Bears and will look to wreak havoc against Salt Lake on Sunday. Tierney says you can confidently lay the points and lock in a play on the Over (52.5) in that matchup as well.

Tierney has also made the call on the other three Week 1 AAF games and found an underdog he says is his best bet in Week No. 1.

What AAF picks can you make with confidence in Week 1? And which underdog has all the value?

