AAF operations suspended, league's future in doubt after eight games of first season

The Alliance of American Football may end before capping off its inaugural season. CBS Sports spoke to a source close to the AAF and could confirm that operations were suspended at least for the day, and "probably indefinitely." However, CBS Sports could not confirm whether the league was folding.

Pro Football Talk and Darren Rovell first reported that the AAF has suspended football operations, though there have been no confirmed reports that the league is folding. General managers across the AAF were holding a conference call Tuesday afternoon.

At the center of the AAF's uncertain future are the negotiations between the league and the NFLPA over the use of NFL practice squad players. Last week, AAF control owner Tom Dundon said that if a deal could not be reached between the two sides, he would examine all options, including dissolving the league. While the AAF played games last weekend, Dundon doubled down on his statements Monday evening. CBS Sports can confirm that Dundon is acting against the wishes of the people contracted to work underneath him.

