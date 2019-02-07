AAF Week 1: How to watch, TV channel, live stream, odds, picks, prediction, line, watch online

Worried you will have to survive a weekend without football? Fear not. The Alliance of American Football is here to save you with three more months of your favorite sport.

Kickoff begins Saturday, Feb. 9, with a pair of games on CBS, followed by two more games on Sunday afternoon and evening. The 10-week season is followed by a four-team playoff in April, with the two highest-seeded teams hosting the semifinal rounds. The championship game will take place in Las Vegas on April 27.

A quick note on Saturday's games: you'll notice both are being broadcast simultaneously on CBS. They are being regionalized, similar to Sunday NFL games. Most of the country will see San Diego at San Antonio while the Southeastern part of the country will get Atlanta at Orlando.

Here's how (and why) to watch each of the four AAF games in Week 1.

Viewing information

Atlanta Legends at Orlando Apollos

Date: Saturday, Feb. 9 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Spectrum Stadium -- Orlando, Florida

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBS All Access

San Diego Fleet at San Antonio Commanders

Date: Saturday, Feb. 9 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Alamo Dome -- San Antonio, Texas

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBS All Access

Memphis Express at Birmingham Iron

Date: Sunday, Feb. 10 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Legion Field -- Birmingham, Alabama

TV: CBS Sports Network | Live stream: CBS All Access

Salt Lake Stallions at Arizona Hotshots

Date: Sunday, Feb. 10 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Sun Devil Stadium -- Tempe, Arizona

TV: NFL Network | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Atlanta at Orlando: It's Steve Spurrier, y'all. The Orlando Apollos coach is back on the sidelines after a few years away from the game. There was also some coaching news with Atlanta, as longtime Cincinnati Bengals defensive assistant Kevin Coyle is leading the Atlanta Legends following the sudden departure of Brad Childress in January. Plus, Michael Vick is the offensive coordinator. The names alone in this one are spectacular.

San Diego at San Antonio: There could be plenty of offense here. Mike Riley's San Antonio Commanders are projected to have one of the top offenses in the alliance, while the San Diego Fleet are coached by Mike Martz, the mind behind the Greatest Show on Turf. It'll be interesting to see if the offenses do, in fact, catch on right away in Week 1 -- remember, there's a lot to install in a short amount of time -- but the potential for late-night fun is high.

Memphis at Birmingham: Heading into Week 1, you'll notice that there has been more focus on coaching names than player names. Generally speaking, that's because the biggest star players are in the NFL already. One exception is Birmingham Iron running back Trent Richardson. The former first-round pick had a lackluster career in the NFL, to say the least, but in visiting with him during training camp, he's ready to get his career back on a better trajectory. Let's see how he does in Week 1 against the Memphis Express.

Salt Lake at Arizona: The Arizona Hotshots are the trendy preseason pick to win the AAF title ... but no one's played yet, so who knows? I do get the impression Arizona feels it can win with either quarterback John Wolford or Trevor Knight. As for Salt Lake, coach Dennis Erickson's first game with the Stallions will be in Tempe, where he was the coach at Arizona State from 2007-11.

Prediction, picks

Atlanta at Orlando: Orlando seems -- and that cannot be stressed enough -- to be better, but we'll see if that carries over. Spurrier still has a sharp wit and my guess is you see a couple of fun things offensively out of the gate. However, Atlanta has some dudes along the D-line. Pick: Atlanta +5.5, Under 44.5

San Diego at San Antonio: We'll see if San Antonio's offense is as good as advertised. San Diego linebacker A.J. Tarpley has been the talk out of camp. However, have the Fleet found a quality replacement at quarterback for Josh Johnson, who was picked up by Washington? Pick: San Antonio -5, Under 43.5

Memphis at Birmingham: At -1, Birmingham is only a slight favorite and is projected to have the lowest win total among the eight AAF teams. Every home team is favored in Week 1 (surprise, right?) but this one should be tight and low-scoring. Pick: Memphis +1, Under 40.5

Salt Lake at Arizona: My educated guess is you'll see a little bit of Wolford and Knight for the Hotshots. Does Salt Lake's defense have an answer? Pick: Arizona -4.5, Over 42.5