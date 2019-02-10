AAF Week 1: Scores, highlights from Saturday's two season-opening games of the Alliance of American Football

Folks, we made it. Pro football is finally here ... again!

Week 1 of the inaugural Alliance of American Football regular season is underway, tonight, with two games that will keep your hunger for pro football satisfied. At 8:30 p.m. ET, the San Diego Fleet travel to the San Antonio Commanders, while the Atlanta Legends head to Orlando to take on the Apollos. Both be broadcast on CBS, with regional coverage. You can stream these games on CBS All Access.

There will also be two more games on Sunday with Arizona, Birmingham, Memphis and Salt Lake City all squaring off (Here's how to watch all of this weekend's games). What should fans expect? It's hard to say, specifically, as there's simply no history from which to derive any kind of expectations, but hopefully, we'll see some good football.

Let's start with that. But be sure to check back with us throughout Saturday night as we bring you extensive coverage of both games, from scores to highlights and storylines.

Scores

Atlanta Legends at Orlando Apollos, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego Fleet at San Antonio Commanders, 8:30 p.m.

Check these out ...

Shaan Washington brings the boom

Who says the AAF is all about offense? Granted, defenses are pretty much prevented from bringing the house, but that doesn't mean they can't get to the quarterback. Check out San Antonio linebacker Shaan Washington absolutely obliterate San Diego quarterback Mike Bercovici on this sack-fumble. It's sort of astonishing that Washington had that clear of a path fo Bercovici. Either way, what a highlight, and what a start for the Commanders' defense.

Shaan Washington can BRING IT. pic.twitter.com/7VqYNk3DwD — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 10, 2019

Injury updates for Saturday's games

There is some injury news for Saturday's games before things get rolling. Commanders running back Trey Williams (foot) and cornerback Jordan Thomas (thigh) are out for Saturday's game. Fleet cornerback Curtis Mikell (ankle) is listed as doubtful.