AAF Week 1: Scores, highlights from Saturday's two season-opening games of the Alliance of American Football
Your need for pro football won't skip a beat with the AAF kicking off its inaugural season
Folks, we made it. Pro football is finally here ... again!
Week 1 of the inaugural Alliance of American Football regular season is underway, tonight, with two games that will keep your hunger for pro football satisfied. At 8:30 p.m. ET, the San Diego Fleet travel to the San Antonio Commanders, while the Atlanta Legends head to Orlando to take on the Apollos. Both be broadcast on CBS, with regional coverage. You can stream these games on CBS All Access.
There will also be two more games on Sunday with Arizona, Birmingham, Memphis and Salt Lake City all squaring off (Here's how to watch all of this weekend's games). What should fans expect? It's hard to say, specifically, as there's simply no history from which to derive any kind of expectations, but hopefully, we'll see some good football.
Let's start with that. But be sure to check back with us throughout Saturday night as we bring you extensive coverage of both games, from scores to highlights and storylines.
Scores
Atlanta Legends at Orlando Apollos, 8:30 p.m.
San Diego Fleet at San Antonio Commanders, 8:30 p.m.
