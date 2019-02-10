AAF Week 1: Scores, highlights from both season-openers: Spurrier calls 'Philly Special' for Orlando TD

Folks, we made it. Pro football is finally here ... again!

Week 1 of the inaugural Alliance of American Football regular season is underway, tonight, with two games that will keep your hunger for pro football satisfied. At 8:30 p.m. ET, the San Diego Fleet travel to the San Antonio Commanders, while the Atlanta Legends head to Orlando to take on the Apollos. Both be broadcast on CBS, with regional coverage. You can stream these games on CBS All Access.

There will also be two more games on Sunday with Arizona, Birmingham, Memphis and Salt Lake City all squaring off (Here's how to watch all of this weekend's games). What should fans expect? It's hard to say, specifically, as there's simply no history from which to derive any kind of expectations, but hopefully, we'll see some good football.

Let's start with that. But be sure to check back with us throughout Saturday night as we bring you extensive coverage of both games, from scores to highlights and storylines.

Scores

Atlanta Legends at Orlando Apollos, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego Fleet at San Antonio Commanders, 8:30 p.m.

The Orlando Special is signature Spurrier

Of course Steve Spurrier ran the "Philly Special" against Atlanta. Of course he did. Except this time it's probably the Orlando Special. Either way, it worked. Garrett Gilbert handed the ball off to Akeem Hunt, who flipped it to Jalin Marshall, who hit Gilbert in the end zone for a touchdown to go up 22-6 on the Legends. It's a fun-as-hell play, but the reality is the Apollos have not needed tricks to dominate Atlanta. If the Legends can't make some halftime adjustments, this one could get out of hand.

Orlando's first touchdown was a close one

The Apollos scored the first touchdown of the night (and for the AAF) when quarterback Garrett Gilbert connected with wide receiver Jalin Marshall on a strike over the middle of the field. Marshall, who was double-covered, came down with a tough catch, but Atlanta coach Kevin Coyle challenged the score. However, after further review, the officials determined that Marshall's elbow was down and he possessed the ball.

"We've got a score."



After some careful consideration, @aafAPOLLOS get the first touchdown in the history of @TheAAF. pic.twitter.com/dCTBYvCEMF — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 10, 2019

Younghoe Koo scores the first points of the AAF

There are two things you can say about Atlanta kicker Younghoe Koo: 1) GREAT name. 2) He scored the first points, ever, for the AAF. Koo nailed a 38-yard attempt in the first quarter against the Orlando Apollos to give the Legends a 3-0 lead. The former Georgia Southern player spent one season with the Chargers in the NFL before joining the Legends.

Boom.



The first points in the history of @TheAAF belong to the @AafLegends. pic.twitter.com/SJAyWiU40v — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 10, 2019

Shaan Washington brings the boom

Who says the AAF is all about offense? Granted, defenses are pretty much prevented from bringing the house, but that doesn't mean they can't get to the quarterback. Check out San Antonio linebacker Shaan Washington absolutely obliterate San Diego quarterback Mike Bercovici on this sack-fumble. It's sort of astonishing that Washington had that clear of a path fo Bercovici. Either way, what a highlight, and what a start for the Commanders' defense.

Shaan Washington can BRING IT. pic.twitter.com/7VqYNk3DwD — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 10, 2019

Injury updates for Saturday's games

There is some injury news for Saturday's games before things get rolling. Commanders running back Trey Williams (foot) and cornerback Jordan Thomas (thigh) are out for Saturday's game. Fleet cornerback Curtis Mikell (ankle) is listed as doubtful.