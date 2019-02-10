AAF Week 1 scores, highlights: Hackenberg struggles early, Perez solid for Birmingham Iron
Week 1 of the AAF isn't over yet, with two more games to keep the fun rolling along
Week 1 for the 2019 Alliance of American Football season isn't over yet. Even though an average of nearly 3 million viewers tuned in to watch the first two games on Saturday night, there are two more games today to keep the party going.
First up on CBS Sports Network is the Memphis Express at Birmingham Iron at 4 p.m. ET. That is followed by the Salt Lake City Stallions at Arizona Hotshots at 8 p.m. on NFL Network. Some of the names on tap for today include Iron running back Trent Richardson, Express quarterback Christian Hackenberg and Hotshots coach Rick Neuheisel. While the first round of AAF games were all kinds of fun, we have yet to see an overtime period. Will we get one on Sunday?
Stay tuned with CBS Sports all through the afternoon and evening as we will be updating this post with the latest and greatest highlights, scores and storylines as they develop.
Scores (updated after each quarter)
Sunday
Birmingham Iron 3, Memphis Express 0 (End of 1Q)
Salt Lake City Stallions at Arizona Hotshots
Saturday
Orlando Apollos 40, Atlanta Legends 6
San Antonio Commanders 15, San Diego Fleet 6
Iron lead early with strong defensive effort
Similar to Saturday night's defensive struggle between San Antonio and San Diego, Memphis-Birmingham looks like it's going to be a rock fight. The Iron lead 3-0 after one quarter and have a tip-drill interception of Express quarterback Christian Hackenberg, who has struggled to find any consistency in his career following his breakout freshman season at Penn State. Birmingham quarterback Luis Perez, meanwhile, has looked solid early with a key third-down throw. Perez nearly became a professional bowler when he was younger, and we'll have a feature on him later in the week.
Today's uni combo for Memphis-Birmingham: Icy White vs. Black
The AAF has some flashy uniforms, but there's a more classic look going on for Memphis and Birmingham. The Express will play in their Icy White uniforms while the Iron will, not surprisingly, sport their sharp black unis. It may not be the loudest look, but there's something to be said for the more subtle look that will be on display at Legion Field on Sunday.
