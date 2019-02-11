AAF Week 1 scores, highlights: Hotshots, Stallions in shootout; Trent Richardson scores two TDs in Iron win

Week 1 for the 2019 Alliance of American Football season isn't over yet. Even though an average of nearly 3 million viewers tuned in to watch the first two games on Saturday night, there are two more games today to keep the party going.

First up on CBS Sports Network is the Memphis Express at Birmingham Iron at 4 p.m. ET. That is followed by the Salt Lake City Stallions at Arizona Hotshots at 8 p.m. on NFL Network. Some of the names on tap for today include Iron running back Trent Richardson, Express quarterback Christian Hackenberg and Hotshots coach Rick Neuheisel. While the first round of AAF games were all kinds of fun, we have yet to see an overtime period. Will we get one on Sunday?

Scores (updated after each quarter)

Sunday

Birmingham Iron 26, Memphis Express 0

Arizona Hotshots 8, Salt Lake City Stallions 0 (End of Q1)

Saturday

Orlando Apollos 40, Atlanta Legends 6

San Antonio Commanders 15, San Diego Fleet 6

Arizona and Salt Lake in a fun shootout

Scoring has been at a premium for most teams this weekend, which is not all that unexpected. However, the Hotshots and Stallions are engaging in what looks to be some good ol' fashioned #AAFterDark. Arizona got on the board first with an easy pitch and catch from quarterback John Wolford to tight end Gerald Christian. Then, the Stallions equalized with a touchdown from running back Matt Asiata to make it 8-8. But following a muffed punt by Salt Lake, the Hotshots capitalized again to make it 16-8 thanks to this beautiful deep ball pass from Wolford. This game is shaping up to be tons of fun.

Trent Richardson overcomes slow start with two TDs

This was supposed to be Richardson's comeback, but the former Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts running back got off to a slow start with eight carries for 17 yards through the first half. His third quarter wasn't looking any better with a lost fumble on one of his better runs of the day. However, Richardson finally found the end zone in the fourth quarter to put the Iron up 15-0 and scored the ensuing two-point conversion. He also had a late-game touchdown, his second of the day, to finish with 56 yards in a 26-0 victory.

It's been an overall tough day for Richardson as he tries to make his way back to the NFL -- his yards per carry was still under 3.0 -- but at least it ended better than it started.

TOUCHDOWN BIRMINGHAM



Trent Richardson scores the first TD in @aafiron history. pic.twitter.com/ekgOtGunDb — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 10, 2019

Iron shut down Express with strong defensive effort

Similar to Saturday night's defensive struggle between San Antonio and San Diego, Memphis-Birmingham was a rock fight for about three quarters The Iron lead 9-0, but were absolutely stout on defense. One of the best plays of the day came on a tip-drill interception of Express quarterback Christian Hackenberg, who has struggled to find any consistency in his career following his breakout freshman season at Penn State.

IRON FOOTBALL



Christian Hackenberg is picked off, and the @aafiron get great field position. pic.twitter.com/Lt3xfA96BO — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) February 10, 2019

Today's uni combo for Memphis-Birmingham: Icy White vs. Black

The AAF has some flashy uniforms, but there's a more classic look going on for Memphis and Birmingham. The Express will play in their Icy White uniforms while the Iron will, not surprisingly, sport their sharp black unis. It may not be the loudest look, but there's something to be said for the more subtle look that will be on display at Legion Field on Sunday.