AAF Week 2 scores, highlights: Express lead Hotshots, Iron beat Stallions in defensive battle

More football? More football. Week 2 of the AAF got underway Saturday with an afternoon game between the Salt Lake City Stallions and Birmingham Iron. That's followed up by a night game with the Arizona Hotshots and Memphis Express. (For more information on how to watch all four games in Week 2, click here.)

For the first time this season, teams will play in cross-divisional games with some hefty travel schedules as part of the deal. As such, it'll be interesting to see how road teams perform after home favorites covered in all four games in Week 1. In particular, Salt Lake City (Saturday) and Atlanta (Sunday) have to head on the road for the second straight week.

CBS Sports is dedicated to being your one-stop shop for all things AAF.

Scores

Birmingham Iron 12, Salt Lake City Stallions 9

Memphis Express 12, Arizona Hotshots 0 (halftime)

Check these out ...

Four turnovers help Memphis build lead

Based on the Week 1 results, this is not the start many should have expected between Arizona and Memphis. A pair of first-quarter turnovers by the Hotshots have led to nine points for the Express -- their first of the season. First, Memphis got great starting field position when Hotshots wide receiver Josh Huff fumbled the ball after getting leveled on a hit over the middle of the field. That led to an Express field goal.

The fumble that set up the first points in Express history! 🏠 pic.twitter.com/ExoziZt98W — Memphis Express (@aafexpress) February 17, 2019

Then, a John Wolford interception set Memphis up to score its first touchdown of the season thanks to a Zac Stacy run. A second Wolford interception in the second quarter led to another Express field goal and the Hotshots were not able to convert a fourth-down attempt on their own side of the 50, which for all intents and purposes counted as a fourth turnover. All things considered, Arizona is probably fortunate to be down by only two touchdowns considering there have been four takeaways on its side of the field.

Trent Richardson puts Iron ahead for good with late TD

Once again, it was not a huge statistical day for Iron running back Trent Richardson. But just as he did in Week 1 vs. Memphis, he seemed to get stronger as the game went along.

Richardson powered in for a late touchdown to give the Iron a 12-9 lead with just under five minutes remaining. The running back had been hampered by a hamstring injury, so it's honestly amazing he was as effective as he was on Saturday, showing the ability to move the pile, but also catch the ball out of backfield.

Trent Richardson gets in the endzone and the @aafiron take the lead! #SLvsBHM pic.twitter.com/QqlYEWTiMw — The Alliance (@TheAAF) February 16, 2019

Following the touchdown, the Stallions did have one more opportunity to tie the game with a 48-yard field goal, but kicker Taylor Bertolet pulled the attempt wide line to finish 1 for 4 on the day with another potential attempt aborted due to a bad snap. Throw in the muffed punt that Birmingham turned into their first points of the day (more on that below), and it was truly a game to forget for Salt Lake's special teams unit.

Another muffed punt gets Birmingham on the board



And now two muffed punts have led to touchdowns, though the latest from Stallions return man De'Mornay Pierson-El will certainly be more controversial. Pierson-El had the ball stripped out in the third quarter during a punt from the Iron, which was recovered for a touchdown. However, Salt Lake challenged the call.

Instant replay took multiple looks to see whether Pierson-El's knee was down before the ball came out. Ultimately, though, the replay official was not able to find enough evidence to overturn the call on the field. Salt Lake fans won't be happy with the decision, but it was a big moment for the Iron in getting back into this game.

Muffed punt helps Salt Lake City to lead over Birmingham

Despite controlling the game for most of the first half, the Iron finds itself down 9-0 at the half thanks in part to a muffed punt return by Quan Bray that gave the Stallions good field position at the Birmingham 27-yard line. Four plays later, Joe Bouagnon rumbled in for the go-ahead score.

The halftime score is a bit of a surprise considering that the Stallions are starting backup quarterback Austin Allen, who has understandably been shaky throughout most of the first 30 minutes. However, running back Branden Oliver has been a workhorse with 40 yards on the ground and some catches out of the backfield. He's put the offense on his back.

Birmingham hasn't capitalized on its offensive possessions and had a rough ending to the second quarter. Following the Salt Lake City touchdown, the Iron were unable to convert a fake punt in their own territory, which led to the late Stallions field goal. The Iron like to play grind-it-out, possession football, but that doesn't necessarily lend itself well to playing from behind -- even if Salt Lake has problems of its own.

Richardson active, Woodrum designated third QB

One week into the season and the injury reports are already filling out. The biggest name featured this week is Iron running back Trent Richardson, who has been slowed by a right hamstring injury. He's active for Saturday, but has been limited this week in practice, and didn't participate at all on Thursday. Richardson rushed for a pair of touchdowns in last week's 26-0 win over the Express.

Another key name mentioned in this week's injury reports was Salt Lake City quarterback Josh Woodrum, who also has a hamstring injury he sustained in the first half of last Sunday's loss to Arizona. He's listed as the third quarterback against the Iron, so don't expect to see him this week. He did not participate in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, and was limited on Friday. Austin Allen was announced as the starting quarterback for the Stallions just before kickoff.