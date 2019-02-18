AAF Week 2 scores, highlights: Legends lead early in San Diego; Apollos surge to beat Commanders

Week 2 of the AAF season rolls on into Sunday. While no one will confuse Saturday's games with great football, per se, both games at least came down to the final minutes. Specifically, the Arizona Hotshots needed a 14-point fourth-quarter rally to prevent a shocking upset by the Memphis Express.

Did Sunday have anything better in store? The afternoon got off to a fun start as the Orlando Apollos traveled to the Alamodome to take on the San Antonio Commanders in the only matchup of undefeated teams of the weekend. Steve Spurrier's Apollos trailed for most of the game, but used a late surge to win 37-29. That's followed by the Atlanta Legends traveling on the road for the second-straight week as they take on the San Diego Fleet at 8 p.m. ET (here's how to watch).

Scores

Orlando Apollos 37, San Antonio Commanders 29 (Final)

Atlanta Legends 9, San Diego Fleet 6 (halftime)

Birmingham Iron 12, Salt Lake City Stallions 9

Arizona Hotshots 20, Memphis Express 18

Legends look much better than in Week 1

The Atlanta Legends scored more points in the first quarter Sunday than they did in the entire game of their opener. It started with a Younghoe Koo field goal, then the Legends got the ball right back after picking off an ugly pass from San Diego Fleet quarterback Philip Nelson. From there, Atlanta QB Matt Simms found Malachi Jones for the first Legends touchdown of the season.

Quick two-touchdown swing gives Orlando the lead

The Apollos have been playing from behind all day, but a quick two-touchdown swing has Orlando on top. First, quarterback Garrett Gilbert hit Jalin Marshall for a touchdown to tie the game at 29. The two-point conversion was no good. At the time of the score, Gilbert had 393 yards passing and a pair of touchdown passes, one to Marshall and one to Charles Johnson.

TOUCHDOWN. TIE GAME.



Steve Spurrier knew they had it right away. pic.twitter.com/IHtEEeVEfO — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) February 17, 2019

Then, on San Antonio's next possession, defensive back Keith Reaser picked off Logan Woodside and returned it all the way to the house for a touchdown. The Apollos' defense has been flirting with an interception all day, and you're not going to find a bigger one than that.

PICK SIX! Keith Reaser comes up huge! @aafAPOLLOS grab the lead in the 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/e1g8j4LnHx — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) February 17, 2019

Mbu gives the AAF its first large human being touchdown

The shootout between Orlando and San Antonio now has everything thanks to a defensive touchdown by way of large person Joey Mbu. The Commanders' defensive lineman picked up a sack-fumble from Apollos quarterback Garrett Gilbert and ran it in for a touchdown to give the Commanders a double-digit lead. It's not the first defensive touchdown in the AAF, but it has been the most entertaining one so far.

SCOOP AND SCORE.

It's a big man touchdown! pic.twitter.com/2CR38xtweB — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) February 17, 2019

Charles Johnson proving he's a mismatch

It's not just Jalin Marshall who's stretching the field for the Apollos' passing attack. Charles Johnson has been the most impressive player on the field. He's come up with some huge catches, including a late second-quarter touchdown to put his team up 17-15 over the Commanders. Johnson has flashed some excellent route running, including this double move for the score.

TAKE AIM!



Garrett Gilbert and Charles Johnson are having a monster connection in the first half for the @aafAPOLLOS. pic.twitter.com/OLl7S1TgJn — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) February 17, 2019

Apollos make a comeback with vertical passing game

Orlando might have the most exciting deep passing game of any team in the Alliance. The connection between quarterback Garrett Gilbert and receiver Jalin Marshall has been exciting to watch and already the two are hooking up for big plays against the commanders. This 57-yard deep strike over the middle led to a field goal that pulled the Apollos to within three points.

57-yard pickup for the @aafAPOLLOS and Steve Spurrier is a fan. pic.twitter.com/rXICLJXSpA — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) February 17, 2019

Marquise Williams takes over at QB for Commanders

Remember, the AAF is a development league, and San Antonio coach Mike Riley is taking that term literally. Riley replaced starting quarterback Logan Woodside with former North Carolina signal caller Marquise Williams during the second quarter to give Williams some reps. While making such a change when Woodside had just led two scoring drives seems counterintuitive, Riley has maintained he's liked what he's seen from Williams in practice. And, sure enough, Williams showed off his wheels on some big-time scrambles to keep the chains moving. San Antonio's initial drive with Williams at the helm ended in a 50-yard field goal.

Kenneth Farrow leaps in for San Antonio's first touchdown

When you're a brand new football league, scripted drives aren't something to be taken for granted. And, yet, the Commanders' first offensive possession went exactly to script. San Antonio showed tremendous balance against Orlando, capping off the scoring drive with a highlight run and leap by running back Kenneth Farrow. The drive had a little bit of everything: some inside running, some outside dishes, a little zone read. With a second touchdown at the end of the first quarter, the Commanders lead 12-0.