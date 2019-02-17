AAF Week 2 scores, highlights: Orlando trying to come back after San Antonio strikes first

Week 2 of the AAF season rolls on into Sunday. While no one will confuse Saturday's games with great football, per se, both games at least came down to the final minutes. Specifically, the Arizona Hotshots needed a 14-point fourth-quarter rally to prevent a shocking upset by the Memphis Express.

Does Sunday have anything better in store? The afternoon should get off to a fun start as the Orlando Apollos travel to the Alamodome to take on the San Antonio Commanders on CBS Sports Network, stream it here (and here's how to watch all the AAF games) in the only matchup of undefeated teams of the weekend. That's followed by the Atlanta Legends traveling on the road for the second straight week as they take on the San Diego Fleet.

Scores

San Antonio Commanders 15, Orlando Apollos 11 (2Q)

Atlanta Legends at San Diego Fleet, 8 p.m. ET

Birmingham Iron 12, Salt Lake City Stallions 9

Arizona Hotshots 20, Memphis Express 18

Apollos make a comeback with vertical passing game

Orlando might have the most exciting deep passing game of any team in the Alliance. The connection between quarterback Garrett Gilbert and receiver Jalin Marshall has been exciting to watch and already the two are hooking up for big plays against the commanders. This 57-yard deep strike over the middle led to a field goal that pulled the Apollos to within three points.

57-yard pickup for the @aafAPOLLOS and Steve Spurrier is a fan. pic.twitter.com/rXICLJXSpA — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) February 17, 2019

Marquise Williams takes over at QB for Commanders

Remember, the AAF is a development league, and San Antonio coach Mike Riley is taking that term literally. Riley replaced starting quarterback Logan Woodside with former North Carolina signal caller Marquise Williams during the second quarter to give Williams some reps. While making such a change when Woodside had just led two scoring drives seems counterintuitive, Riley has maintained he's liked what he's seen from Williams in practice. And, sure enough, Williams showed off his wheels on some big-time scrambles to keep the chains moving. San Antonio's initial drive with Williams at the helm ended in a 50-yard field goal.

Kenneth Farrow leaps in for San Antonio's first touchdown

When you're a brand new football league, scripted drives aren't something to be taken for granted. And, yet, the Commanders' first offensive possession went exactly to script. San Antonio showed tremendous balance against Orlando, capping off the scoring drive with a highlight run and leap by running back Kenneth Farrow. The drive had a little bit of everything: some inside running, some outside dishes, a little zone read. With a second touchdown at the end of the first quarter, the Commanders lead 12-0.