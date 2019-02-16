AAF Week 2 scores, highlights: Stallions turns muffed punt into points as Iron offense struggles

More football? More football. Week 2 of the AAF gets underway Saturday with an afternoon game between the Salt Lake City Stallions and Birmingham Iron. That's followed up by a night game with the Arizona Hotshots and Memphis Express. (For more information on how to watch all four games in Week 2, click here.)

For the first time this season, teams will play in cross-divisional games with some hefty travel schedules as part of the deal. As such, it'll be interesting to see how road teams perform after home favorites covered in all four games in Week 1. In particular, Salt Lake City (Saturday) and Atlanta (Sunday) have to head on the road for the second straight week.

CBS Sports is dedicated to being your one-stop shop for all things AAF. Below you'll find everything you need to enjoy Saturday's games, from helpful links to key updates and highlights throughout the day.

Scores

Salt Lake City Stallions 9, Birmingham Iron 0 (halftime)

Arizona Hotshots at Memphis Express -- 8 p.m. ET

Check these out ...

Muffed punt helps Salt Lake City to lead over Birmingham

Despite controlling the game for most of the first half, the Iron finds itself down 9-0 at the half thanks in part to a muffed punt return by Quan Bray that gave the Stallions good field position at the Birmingham 27-yard line. Four plays later, Joe Bouagnon rumbled in for the go-ahead score.

The halftime score is a bit of a surprise considering that the Stallions are starting backup quarterback Austin Allen, who has understandably been shaky throughout most of the first 30 minutes. However, running back Branden Oliver has been a workhorse with 40 yards on the ground and some catches out of the backfield. He's put the offense on his back.

Birmingham hasn't capitalized on its offensive possessions and had a rough ending to the second quarter. Following the Salt Lake City touchdown, the Iron were unable to convert a fake punt in their own territory, which led to the late Stallions field goal. The Iron like to play grind-it-out, possession football, but that doesn't necessarily lend itself well to playing from behind -- even if Salt Lake has problems of its own.

Richardson active, Woodrum designated third QB

One week into the season and the injury reports are already filling out. The biggest name featured this week is Iron running back Trent Richardson, who has been slowed by a right hamstring injury. He's active for Saturday, but has been limited this week in practice, and didn't participate at all on Thursday. Richardson rushed for a pair of touchdowns in last week's 26-0 win over the Express.

Another key name mentioned in this week's injury reports was Salt Lake City quarterback Josh Woodrum, who also has a hamstring injury he sustained in the first half of last Sunday's loss to Arizona. He's listed as the third quarterback against the Iron, so don't expect to see him this week. He did not participate in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, and was limited on Friday. Austin Allen was announced as the starting quarterback for the Stallions just before kickoff.