AAF Week 2 scores, highlights: Sunday's schedule includes battle of unbeaten teams

Week 2 of the AAF season rolls on into Sunday. While no one will confuse Saturday's games with great football, per se, both games at least came down to the final minutes. Specifically, the Arizona Hotshots needed a 14-point fourth-quarter rally to prevent a shocking upset by the Memphis Express.

Does Sunday have anything better in store? The afternoon should get off to a fun start as the Orlando Apollos travel to the Alamodome to take on the San Antonio Commanders (here's how to watch) in the only matchup of undefeated teams of the weekend. That's followed by the Atlanta Legends traveling on the road for the second straight week as they take on the San Diego Fleet.

CBS Sports will be with you every step of the way during Sunday's action. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back throughout the day to see all the latest scores, highlights and storylines.

Scores

Orlando Apollos at San Antonio Commanders -- 4 p.m. ET

Atlanta Legends at San Diego Fleet -- 8 p.m. ET

Birmingham Iron 12, Salt Lake City Stallions 9

Arizona Hotshots 20, Memphis Express 18

